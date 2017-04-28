S&P: Raiding Horizon Reserves Could Spark Downgrade

Gov. Chris Christie’s plan to raid the reserves kept by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield could lead to a downgrade of the insurer’s ‘A’ credit rating, according to a report released Friday by S&P Global Ratings.

Christie has been on a one-man crusade this year against Horizon, the largest health insurance company in the state, calling on state lawmakers to take any funds from the company’s $2.4 billion reserve account that are above the required cushion it must keep under the terms of the Blue Cross Blue Shield alliance. It’s a sum that could total hundreds of millions of dollars a year. Christie wants lawmakers to dedicate the money to drug addiction treatment for the poor, a plan that would kick in after he leaves office.

S&P analysts said in their report Friday that they “view any such event as a source of potential capital volatility” and that if Horizon’s capital reserves drop below their current level, “we could lower our ratings in the next 12-24 months.” For now, S&P affirmed the company’s ‘A’ rating and said its outlook was stable.

“In our view, Horizon BCBSNJ’s risk position is moderate reflecting its business concentration in a single state,” S&P analysts wrote. “We believe this poses additional risk of earnings and capital volatility since it exposes the company to regulatory and legal conditions in the state. For example, Horizon BCBSNJ is in a dispute over a request for funds by Gov. Chris Christie from the group’s capital reserves.”

Christie has been attacking the health insurer’s executives and in-house lobbyists as overpaid, corporate fat cats turning a blind eye to the needs of the poor in the state even though they run a not-for-profit enterprise whose mission is to serve vulnerable populations.

But the S&P analysts had a different take. They credited Horizon’s management team for lowering costs through “patient-centered medical homes and pediatric programs, episodes of care models, and accountable care organizations.”

“Horizon BCBSNJ’s management and governance is satisfactory, in our opinion,” S&P said. “Its management team has considerable experience in the current lines of business and exercises prudent control of operations by maintaining financial strength, efficient administrative expense controls, expanding and optimizing network provider relationships, and improving systems technology platforms to support its entire product line.”

Horizon CEO Robert Marino, who came under attack from Christie on Thursday during an event in Jersey City, said he was pleased with S&P’s assessment.

“Horizon is committed to being a prudent and responsible steward of the premium dollars entrusted to us so that our 3.8 million members can always have the financial peace of mind they deserve,” he said in a statement. “The health insurance industry, in New Jersey and nationally, remains highly volatile, and our company’s financial stability continues to be tested.”

Spokespersons for Christie did not respond immediately to a request for comment.