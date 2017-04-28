‘The Defenders’ Costume Designer on Creating the Look of Netflix’s Marvel Universe

When Marvel needs to dress its most street-level heroes, the comic-book juggernaut calls Stephanie Maslansky. As costume designer on the debut seasons of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, Maslansky has essentially clothed Netflix’s entire superhero line-up; the masked vigilante vibe of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), the signature IDGAF chic of Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Harlem’s hood of justice Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and the rags-to-riches urban ninja aesthetic of Danny Rand (Finn Jones).
We hopped on the phone with the costume designer as she looks forward to Netflix’s first Avengers-style team-up, The Defenders.
“We really pay attention to the historical references, the illustrations, the classic stories,” Maslansky said. “Then we really try our best to update them, modernize them and bring them into the 21st century, just really imagine what’s going to resonate best with the fans. I always have the fans in mind. These are die-hards, some of them have been fans for decades and decades. Of course, it’s always subjective, but I do really try to imagine what this character would look like were he or she to be a live-action superhero, but street-level, very much grounded in this authentic, gritty New York vibe.”
Click through the slideshow above for Maslanky’s insight behind each hero’s distinctive look, and an idea of what to expect when those heroes collide in Marvel’s The Defenders.