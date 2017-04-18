The 10 New York Studios Where Models Actually Workout

By 04/18/17 7:30am
Model Lexi Wood at Rumble Boxing, the latest Instagram-friendly spot founded by a former Bravo star.
Lexi Wood/Instagram
Influencer Devon Lévesque's snap might explain why Rumble Boxing is so popular right now...
Devon Lévesque/Instagram
Model Emily DiDonato, who has one million followers, at Y7 in Soho.
Emily DiDonato/Instagram
Models Alaia Baldwin and Emma Bartlett at Bodies by P, started by a former modelFIT trainer.
Emma Bartlett/Instagram
Model Caitlin Ricketts at Bodies by P, the latest favorite on the Bowery.
Caitlin Ricketts/Instagram
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Lada Kravchenko at the aptly named modelFIT.
Lada Kravchenko/modelFIT
Model Clara Alonso regularly posts at modelFIT.
Clara Alonso/modelFIT
Model and musician Bodine Koehler at bari (how's that for alliteration?).
Bodine Koehler/Instagram
Ashley Graham lifting heavy at VS Angel favorite, Dogpound.
Ashley Graham/Instagram
Miss Venezuela Mariana Jiménez boxing at Dogpound.
Mariana Jiménez/Dogpound
Model (and Leonardo DiCaprio ex) Toni Garrn with stylist Elizabeth Sulcer at Dogpound.
Toni Garrn/Instagram
Influencer Christine Abramo at 305 Fitness.
Christine Abramo/Instagram
Model Hailey Clauson at Overthrow.
Hailey Clauson/Instagram
Chinae Alexander (previously known on Instagram as Get Fit Brooklyn) sings SoulCycle's praises on social media.
Chinae Alexander/Instagram
Victoria's Secret and Lilly Pulitzer model Bridget Malcolm at Body by Simone.
Bridget Malcolm/Instagram
Every week in New York there’s a new must-attend workout that everyone is talking about. You know the spot, which is continuously popping up on Instagram via snaps from high-profile models.

Yelp composed a list of the best fitness studios in New York over the past three months, looking at the number of reviews and the rating. The Miami nightclub inspired workout ((305)) Fitness was in first place, followed by the buzzy Rumble Boxing in third. Others include spin Studio 360, Meatpacking’s Liftonic and antigravity yoga at ANYA.

While these are the best reviewed, what are the most model-worthy? The Gramlist compiled a roundup of the most popular photos at the top studios, featuring plenty of top models. In most boutique fitness classes, it sometimes feels like everyone might be a Victoria’s Secret Angel…but in New York, they actually are.

Scroll through to see if your recent dance cardio partner dated Leonardo DiCaprio.

