This Is What a $1.6 Million Wedding Dress Looks Like









Designer Reem Acra found something even better than Breakfast at Tiffany’s (or, you know, nibbling on a croissant while peering into the jewelry store’s legendary windows). How does happy hour at Tiffany’s sound? Featuring appearances by diamonds, champagne and orchids—and wedding dresses.

Such was the vibe on Tuesday evening, when the designer debuted her Spring/Summer 2018 bridal collection, within the walls of Tiffany & Co.’s Fifth Avenue Flagship. Around dusk, ethereal models, swathed in layers of diamond-studded tulle and enrobed in lace, emerged from the store’s iconic elevators and strolled between display cases of jewels. The first 12 looks, which featured slim black dresses dotted with sparkles and accented with capes, were a definite nod to Audrey Hepburn’s iconic Hubert de Givenchy gown.

But despite the disruptive appearance of black dresses at a bridal show, the most notable creation shown was the finale dress. In theory, it was a simple frock; the strapless white satin design was finished off with a huge voluminous skirt and a train. But a closer look offered more info on the dress’ approximate $1.6 million price tag: it all had to do with the Tiffany & Co. jewelry that was affixed to the wedding gown. Dripping down the bodice and skirt were four butterfly brooches, 12 dragonfly pins and exactly 134 earrings. According to Vogue, that tallies up to 165 carats of diamonds and 61.91 carats of gemstones, totaling exactly $1,611,144. The good news here is that every single one of these pieces are currently available in Tiffany & Co. stores individually, so you don’t have to drop a million dollars to emulate this Acra design.

However, not all the dresses in the collection were decorated with diamonds. One of the lacier creations in the collection was dotted with 5,500 Swarovski crystals. NBD.