Hulk and a Haircut in First ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Trailer

By 04/10/17 9:57am

From the moment it opens with the equivalent of an Asgardian record scratch, the first trailer for Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok has a little of everything. The Fifth Element-esque aesthetic of the alien battle-planet Sakaar. The god of Thunder himself (Chris Hemsworth) rocking a far less luscious hairdo to the sound of Led Zeppelin’s most Viking-themed tune. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Mark Ruffalo’s Incredible Hulk and Cate Blanchett as Hela, the Universe’s most evil Hot Topic manager. 

And last, but almost certainly not least…Grandmaster Goldbum. Grandmaster Goldblum!

screen shot 2017 04 10 at 9 49 30 am Hulk and a Haircut in First Thor: Ragnarok Trailer

Thor: Ragnarok arrives from the midnight sun where the hot springs blow November 3.