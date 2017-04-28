Zoë Kravitz, Scarlett Johansson Are Really Into Tiffany’s New Collection

The iconic jeweler's HardWear collection launches today, and it's already a celeb favorite

By 04/28/17 11:59am
Riley Keough in Tiffany HardWear earrings.
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
St. Vincent, Zoë Kravitz and Zosia Mamet.
Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
Kate Mara in the 18k gold chain wrap necklace.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Scarlett Johansson in a pair of the earrings.
Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
18k yellow gold drop earrings, $5,000.
Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
Kat Graham at the Tiffany HardWear Los Angeles Preview.
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
Riley Keough at the Tiffany HardWear LA preview.
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
Chain wrap necklace in 18k yellow gold, $11,500.
Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
Ava Dash.
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
Zoe Kravitz in the drop earrings.
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
Karolina Kurkova looks chic in an all-white ensemble and a pair of the gold drop earrings.
Timur Emek/Getty Images
Bead double drop earring in 18k yellow gold, $2,500.
Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
Chain bracelet in 18k yellow gold, $6,000.
Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co.’s new HardWear collection is only just being released in stores and online today, but fashionable celebrities have already been spotted wearing the chic designs.

Kate Mara wore her 18 karat yellow gold wrap necklace ($11,500) for a daytime stroll in a casual sundress, while Karolina Kurkova accessorized an all-white ensemble with the ball hook earring in 18 karat yellow gold ($1,250). Scarlett Johansson attended an event where her cropped hair showed off the chain link earrings ($5,000).

For Tiffany & Co.‘s Los Angeles event celebrating Tiffany HardWear, co-hosts Zoë Kravitz and Riley Keough both of course wore pieces from the collection, as did Vampire Diaries actress Kat Graham.

673917902 Zoë Kravitz, Scarlett Johansson Are Really Into Tiffanys New Collection

Kat Graham. Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

The collection of 18k gold and sterling silver pieces is a far cry from the classic engagement rings and fine jewelry styles often associated with the brand; instead, these items lean more towards the modern design side of Tiffany & Co.

Interestingly enough, the collection, comprised of earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces, is inspired by a unisex bracelet from the 1971 Tiffany Archives. It “embodies the strength and spirit of the modern woman, imbued with the soul of New York,” per a statement from the brand, so it’s fitting that Lady Gaga is starring in the Legendary Style campaign for the HardWear collection—the ad debuted during Super Bowl LI.

raquel zimmerman wea 4398 Zoë Kravitz, Scarlett Johansson Are Really Into Tiffanys New Collection

Raquel ZImmerman. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

The collection ranges from pieces like a dangling ring ($1,175) to wrap bracelets ($6,500) and triple drop earrings ($2,500).

Now that the HardWear collection is available online and in Tiffany stores worldwide, you’re sure to see even more stars wearing the jewelry. Scroll through the slideshow above to see all the chic ways celebs have styled the HardWear collection.

