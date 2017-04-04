These Artists Are Giving Away Work to Lucky Tribeca Film Festival Winners











Each year, filmmakers from around the world make their debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, and a lucky few will walk away with the top honors—a seemingly next step to climbing the ladder to Hollywood stardom. Since the festival’s inception in 2002, when it was founded by actor Robert De Niro and producer Jane Rosenthal as an effort to revitalize Lower Manhattan following the events of September 11, 2001, the contemporary art world has reached across the aisle to help honor the film industry’s rising talent with donations from some of its own biggest stars.

The Artists Awards Program, which is sponsored by Chanel, gifts original donated works by contemporary artists to the festival’s top winners in ten categories. Past participants have included such recognizable names as Matthew Barney, Francesco Clemente, Nan Goldin and Kiki Smith.

“To identify the artists for this year’s roster, Tribeca worked closely with our partners at Chanel and the Tribeca Film Festival Art Award Program curator, Alex Gartenfeld (Artistic Director, Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami) to highlight artists at different stages of their careers and who represent a range of mediums and formats,” said Nancy Lefkowitz Tribeca Film Festival senior vice president of Talent Relations. “We have always fostered storytelling in its myriad platforms and the Art Award program is one way to celebrate one art form with another.”

Artworks will be shown in a public exhibition from April 17-30 at the Tribeca Film Festival Hub. Take a first look at artworks Tribeca Film Festival 2017 winners will receive from this year’s participating artists, listed below:

Urs Fischer—Audience Award: Documentary

Walton Ford—Best Narrative Feature (World)

John Giorno—Albert Maysles New Documentary Director

Stephen Hannock—Best Narrative Short

Ella Kruglyanskaya—Founder’s Award for Best Narrative Feature

Jorge Pardo—Best New Narrative Director

R.H. Quaytman—Audience Award: Narrative

Sterling Ruby—Best Documentary Feature (World/Domestic)

Aurel Schmidt—NORA Ephron Prize

Ryan Sullivan—Best Documentary Short

The 2017 Tribeca Film Festival runs April 19-30.