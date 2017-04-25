The Internet Is Hilariously Mocking Trump With Songs About His First 100 Days

Saturday marks Donald Trump’s 100th day in office, and many pundits and social media users are already using this as a chance to reflect—but mostly mock—what he has and hasn’t done so far as POTUS.

On Twitter, the commentary has taken a musical form with #TrumpsDay100Songs. With the hashtag, users are tweeting song titles and lyrics that are fitting for Trump’s presidency thus far. In some cases, they’re changing up the words to take their point even further.

Channeling Jay-Z was popular.

"I got 99 problems and I didn't solve one" #TrumpsDay100Songs — Armored Chocobo (@ArmoredChocobo) April 25, 2017

And to no surprise, many shared some thoughts on Trump’s hypocrisy when it comes to golf trips.

Every tweet you make

Every law you break

Every tan you fake

Every golf trip you take

We'll be watching you#TrumpsDay100Songs — Janae (@janae_saisquoi) April 25, 2017

His brash tweeting and need to be liked worked with classic sing-along songs.

He's So Vain, He's Probably Thinks this Tweet is About HIM, #TrumpsDay100Songs — Harold Vance (@VanceHarold) April 25, 2017

#trumpsday100songs "I Want You to Want Me" — Frankp (@FrankJPaladino) April 25, 2017

It’s safe to say that Katy Perry was not expecting this cover of her famous song.

I Dropped a Bomb (And I Liked It) #TrumpsDay100Songs — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) April 25, 2017

Some involved some Photoshop too.

The wheels on the bus go round and round,

round and round,

round and round.#TrumpsDay100Songs pic.twitter.com/hSMGT04nWj — BeeBee (@BeeBee5977) April 25, 2017

And some were just too easy.