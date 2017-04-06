Meet 5 New Models, Who Happen to Be the Children of Celebs

Delilah Belle Hamlin
Who is she: The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. In fact, she and her sister Amelia (more on her later) have been called the next Gigi and Bella Hadid.
Age: 18
Where is her modeling career going: Just two weeks ago, Hamlin told Fashionista that she was in the process of signing with IMG Models, though the agency has yet to confirm or deny that detail. However, she has already walked in shows for Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid and Dolce & Gabbana, in addition to appearing in a Baja East presentation, so she's well on her way to modeling stardom.
You can stalk her on Instagram here: @delilahbelle
Follower count: 261K
Amelia Gray Hamlin
Who is she: As you probably assumed, this is the younger sister of Delilah; also the spawn of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.
Age: 15
Where is her modeling career going: Though it appears that she hasn't snagged many modeling gigs, this Hamlin sister is signed to The Lions, so that might change soon. (take a look at her test photos, which highlight her killer bone structure).
Or it might not, per Rinna's request. Her sister Delilah told Teen Vogue: "My mom didn't let me model until I was 17. She knew the culture and the industry because she's been in it for so long, and she didn't really want me to get in it too early. She wanted me to mature more and understand things more, and not be so naïve going into it."
You can stalk her on Instagram here: @ameliagray
Follower count: 131K
Tyler Clinton
Who is he: This guy is the nephew of Hillary and Bill Clinton; you might know him as "the hot guy from the Democratic National Convention." He's also the son of Roger Clinton Jr., who happens to be Bill's half-brother.
Age: 22
Where is his modeling career going: Seeing as he is officially signed to IMG and has moved to New York, Clinton's modeling career is poised for takeoff. However, aside from some lovely shirtless photos and quite a few moody test shots, we have yet to see proof that he's landed a proper gig. Good thing Men's Fashion Week is kind of around the corner.
You can stalk him on Instagram here: @tclint
Follower count: 3K
Hailie Scott
Who is she: The daughter of Eminem. Remember "Hailie's Song"? Yeah, that was about her.
Age: 21
Where is her modeling career going: Okay, so the current Michigan State University student doesn't have a modeling contract just yet. And she hasn't posed for a single professional photographer, that we know of. But a simple scroll through her heavily contoured selfies offers plenty of promise that either Dolce & Gabbana or Marc Jacobs will tap her as a model, in about three to six months.
You can stalk her on Instagram here: @hailiescott1
Follower count: 460K
Iris Law
Who is she: The daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost. You might also be familiar with her model brother Rafferty, who is part of Dolce & Gabbana's hot crew of millennials. Oh yeah, Kate Moss also happens to be her godmother.
Age: 16
Where is her modeling career going: Though she's still a teen, Law's career is already impressive. She is currently Burberry's Beauty Ambassador, having rolled out two very pretty campaigns for the British brand. She has also appeared in the pages of W, Teen Vogue and LOVE. Clearly she's following in the footsteps of her godmother.
You can stalk her on Instagram here: @lirisaw
Follower count: 68K
