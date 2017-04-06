Meet 5 New Models, Who Happen to Be the Children of Celebs

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Who is she: The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. In fact, she and her sister Amelia (more on her later) have been called the next Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Age: 18

Where is her modeling career going: Just two weeks ago, Hamlin told Fashionista that she was in the process of signing with IMG Models, though the agency has yet to confirm or deny that detail. However, she has already walked in shows for Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid and Dolce & Gabbana, in addition to appearing in a Baja East presentation, so she's well on her way to modeling stardom.

You can stalk her on Instagram here: @delilahbelle

Follower count: 261K