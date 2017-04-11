People Are Coming Up With New Mottos for United Airlines—These 16 Are the Most Savage

Yesterday, a video showing police and United Airlines personnel physically dragging a man off an overbooked flight— bloodying him to eventually need hospital treatment—went viral and caused outrage worldwide. The man was a doctor who said he needed to see patients once he landed.
The incident has caused a PR nightmare that was only made worse by the statement from the airline’s CEO in which he apologized for having to “re-accommodate the passenger.” Customers are planning to boycott, and business has already gone downhill, literally—United Airlines lost $800 million in value overnight.
And as time’s gone on, the public has become even more savage. Today, #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos began trending on Twitter, and users have proposed thousands of ideas for slogans that reference the incident.
