People Are Coming Up With New Mottos for United Airlines—These 16 Are the Most Savage

Yesterday, a video showing police and United Airlines personnel physically dragging a man off an overbooked flight— bloodying him to eventually need hospital treatment—went viral and caused outrage worldwide. The man was a doctor who said he needed to see patients once he landed.

The incident has caused a PR nightmare that was only made worse by the statement from the airline’s CEO in which he apologized for having to “re-accommodate the passenger.” Customers are planning to boycott, and business has already gone downhill, literally—United Airlines lost $800 million in value overnight.

And as time’s gone on, the public has become even more savage. Today, #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos began trending on Twitter, and users have proposed thousands of ideas for slogans that reference the incident.

Here are a few:

"United Airlines. Putting the hospital in hospitality" #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Daniel Abraham (@GossenLiteratur) April 11, 2017

" Early boarding, late boarding, water boarding, all the same to us ! " #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — mr doh (@efdoh) April 11, 2017

We'll beat any price and any customer. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — lil annoyed (@theneedledrop) April 11, 2017

Where all the seats are in the 'nosebleed' section #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — A lynch (@walkslynchy) April 11, 2017

"Making sure doctors get to the hospital"#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Patrick Kyle (@PatsATweetin) April 11, 2017

Ladies and gentleman, we have now reached bruising altitude… #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — McDowell's (@frgslnsky) April 11, 2017

"Saving $1300 in vouchers so we can lose $1 billion in stock." #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Chad Ridgely (@ChadRidgely) April 11, 2017

And I thought the TSA was bad. . . #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/fV2gHxhXqF — Jared Thornburg (@tburgguitar) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos Enjoy a complementary copy of SkyMaul — Damon Hanson (@Damon_Hanson) April 11, 2017

Life is hard, don't beat yourself up. Let United do it for you. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Carol Jones (@CarolJo91817652) April 11, 2017

"Next time my son refuse to get out of bed. I will call @united airlines"

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — +ve vibes (@positivity_web) April 11, 2017