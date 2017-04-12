13 Hilariously Savage United Airlines Memes (With a Little Sean Spicer and Pepsi Too)

By 04/12/17 1:35pm
Instagram/jr.the3rd
Instagram/letsmakeluvandlisten2dfa
Twitter/reflog_18
Instagram/nochill
Twitter/chrismelberger
Twitter/MerriamWebster
Instagram/kiracohen
Instagram/MemeGourmet
Instagram/highfiveexpert
Instagram/thememebad
Instagram/slicedsourdough
Instagram/zoosaysbitethis
Instagram/comfortable_christianity
You’ve heard the news about United Airlines, but have you seen the memes?

It’s become a hilarious Twitter hashtag game and has inspired Emirates airline to create an entire commercial trolling United, but that’s not all. Social media is exploding with memes about the incident in which airport officials and United Airlines personnel physically dragged a man off an overbooked flight to give his seat to an employee.

And the best part about these memes is that some even tie in other timely news topics, like Kendall Jenner’s controversial Pepsi ad and Seas Spicer’s claim that Hitler didn’t use chemical warfare.

Flip through the slides above to see some of the memes.

