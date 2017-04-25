First ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Trailer Blows Everything to Pieces

If you were wondering how Matthew Vaugh planned to top his bonkers, church-slaughtering, head-exploding spy romp Kingsman: The Secret Service, the first trailer for its follow-up, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, has your answer: blow everything to pieces.

Taron Egerton returns as newly-minted spy Gary “Eggsy” Irwin, along with a plethora of new co-stars including Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore and Elton John. Yes, Elton John.

Oh, and Colin Firth is back as Harry “Galahad” Hart, rocking a truly spectacular eye-patch, despite the fact he was shot in the face during The Secret Service. How? Find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle premieres September 22.