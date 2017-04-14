‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Says It’s Time for the Jedi to End

Today at Star Wars Celebration 2017 in Orlando, director/all-around best dude Rian Johnson introduced the first look at Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, and as a young scholar once said, “now this is pod-racing!” Okay, it might not actually include pod-racing, but there’s definitely something similar happening, along with Luke Skywalker saying actual words, Daisy Ridley’s Rey taking lightsaber lessons and, of course, space battles. So many space battles!

We’ll have a far more in-depth look up in a little, but for now…watch it, bask in it and may the Force be with your replay button.