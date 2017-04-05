Make Your Manicure Match Your Açaí Bowl; Ditch Rooftop Drinks for Yoga

Everything wellness, from must-try classes to new athleisure lines.

Match your manicure to your berry bowl: The Instagram wellness craze has officially gone too far. Nails inc launched new lacquers specifically meant to match an Açai Bowl. But no, you can’t nibble on them like the Prosecco polish. via Nails inc

Move over, Sweetgreen: Honeygrow, the popular Philadelphia salad and stir-fry restaurant concept, has officially entered Brooklyn. They opened their first New York location on Monday in downtown BK. The super healthy spot will certainly rival Sweetgreen for not-so-sad desk salads. via Honeygrow

Ditch the rooftop bar for a yoga session: It’s almost time for rooftop drinking season. But if you’re a teetotaler or you’re simply seeking a more wellness-minded experience, consider practicing yoga with a view, instead. Yo Yoga! is the only studio in New York with its own private roof deck for classes and they start up once the temperature hits 68 degrees. Let the countdown begin. via Yo Yoga!

Vogue is jumping on juicing: Vogue is teaming up with Pressed Juicery to launch two limited edition lemonades. The collaboration is in celebration of the magazine’s 125th anniversary. It’s all very Beyoncé, minus the watermelon. via Pressed Juicery.