Have a Wellness Weekend in New York; Meditate With Manicures

Everything wellness, from must-try classes to new athleisure lines.

Trade your regularly scheduled boozy brunch for a vegan cooking demo: This Saturday, Lululemon wants to nourish your soul. The Hub is hosting a cooking demonstration and meditation moment, complete with a full demonstration. It’s much healthier than day drinking. via Nourish Your Soul

Meditation and manicures: Head to Sundays, a brand new nail salon this Friday, as they partner with INSCAPE for meditation. The vegan, nontoxic salon is planning plenty of wellness ventures in the future, including a book club. via Dear Sundays

DIY a Mother’s Day gift over lattes: The avocado toast purveyors at Maman are hosting an Instagrammable workshop before Mother’s Day, to guarantee you won’t forget a present. Grab a turmeric latte and make a flower arrangement with coordinating perfume. via Maman

Have a wellness weekend without ever leaving the city: Want a wellness retreat without ever leaving New York? The Viceroy Central Park partnered with MNDFL to create a package with a long distance run (or a sunrise yoga walk, if the run sounds too intense). via Viceroy Central Park