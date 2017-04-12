Brew Your Own Kombucha; Practice Sunrise Yoga Over Los Angeles

Everything wellness, from must-try classes to new athleisure lines.

Brew your own Kombucha: PicoBrew, a craft beer brewing appliance, is venturing into the world of kombucha. They’ve already revealed their first three flavors, including lemon, lemon malt and ginger malt. They’re going with a “BYO SCOBY” model, so users must provide their own bacteria and yeast. Consider pairing it with your home-brewed bone broth (and pray that PicoBrew introduces kombrewcha next). via Kickstarter.

An activewear brand to shatter the glass ceiling: KEEPTIGHT activewear, founded by schoolteacher Melanie Burke, released a new collection called SHATTER. It’s meant to inspire young women to feel stronger, with tank tops reminding them to “Wear Your Strength.” via Keep Tight.

A wingman app is launching stateside: The UK matchmaker app Wingman doesn’t allow singles to make their own profiles. Instead, their friends register them and play matchmaker. There’s no rejection and no swiping, and your friend who’s always in a relationship can finally stop begging to swipe on your Tinder. Maybe it will even lead to a meet-cute. via Wingman

Practice yoga overlooking the LA basin: Join the Sunrise Yoga Series in Los Angeles this Earth Day for panoramic views of California from the highest point of the LA basin. If you’re already in town for Coachella, head there for DIY yoga pants, ambient beats and of course, kombucha. via Skyspace.