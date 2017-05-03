The Team Behind 3nder Wants to Set Up Colleagues on Slack

Everything wellness, from must-try classes to new dating apps.

Date your colleagues: What’s more uncomfortable than spotting a colleague on Feeld (formerly 3nder), the dating app for threesomes? Initiating a date with said co-worker on Slack, instead (one could only assume). The team behind Feeld is now allowing people to install a bot, mention who they like on Slack and then the pair is put into a private chat where they can flirt across the office. via Feeld

The ultimate cool girl brand is Clueless: If you’ve always dreamed of your very own Clueless closet, à la Cher Horowitz, Outdoor Voices is providing an online option. With their new mix and match kits, users can scroll and pair different color combinations with their trademark leggings. via Outdoor Voices

Party with puppies: On May 10 and 11, the Gansevoort Park Avenue Hotel is partnering with dog sitting app Rover for a puppy meet and greet, just in time for National Pet Month. Celebrity dog trainer Nicole Ellis will be onsite, surrounded by plenty of puppies. Puppies from PupStarz Rescue will be there, or you can BYOD (bring your own dog, of course). via Rover

Join a fitness challenge online: Bloomingdale’s is partnering with wellness video network Grokker for a month-long wellness initiative. To kick it off, they’re hosting a 30 day free challenge, with plenty of classes online and the chance to win prizes. via Grokker