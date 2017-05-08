8 Top Interior Design Influencers On 2017 Trends : Jeffrey Beers

What defines the influential design zeitgeist of New York City? We embarked on a journey to uncover the trends the city’s most important design minds are building now, which will reach out across the globe in the next few years. Each of these eight designers embodies a distinct aesthetic that is emblematic of New York, from the awkwardly beautiful grit of elemental steel and stone to an undeniable glamour and omnipresent sense of history.

Jeffrey Beers: Tailored Elegance

What truly sets this quintessential New Yorker apart from his design colleagues is a talent for glass blowing—something he acquired while working with the masterful Dale Chihuly at Rhode Island School of Design. “Glass allows me to express myself as an artist and be daring in design,” Beers says as he leans on a massive 9-by-11 glass wine storage wall at New York’s glamorous Porter House. Meanwhile in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, his newly opened Gotham Market features a huge array of 18 blown-glass chandeliers specially commissioned by artists at Urban Glass, Beers’ second home, and a nonprofit workshop for glass artists whose board he proudly sits on.

Jeffrey Beers’ design tips:

“Lighting can really make a home a much more theatrical, dynamic space. Dimmers are essential and my approach to lighting is to always light up surfaces—walls, materials, screens—indirect lighting is very key. Wonderful decorative lighting fixtures can also enhance the ‘hospitality’ experience.”

