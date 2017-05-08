A Few Guesses as to What ‘Sense8’ Might Be About

By 05/08/17 12:55pm
sense8 wallpaper by alexlima1095 d8xiqy9 A Few Guesses as to What Sense8 Might Be About

? Netflix

A rag-tag group of team misfits who start their own zine in the alley behind the high school.

screen shot 2017 05 08 at 12 40 57 pm A Few Guesses as to What Sense8 Might Be About

aw. Netflix

A movie star who brings way too many dates to his red carpet appearances as a publicity stunt.

sense8 season 2 photo008 1493747775661 1280w A Few Guesses as to What Sense8 Might Be About

Friends! Netflix

Fyre Festival!

tumblr inline o6kkmrpuow1sklp32 1280 A Few Guesses as to What Sense8 Might Be About

Awww. Netflix

A bunch of friends who live together in a too-small apartment, learning about love and life along the way.

sense8 201 unit 18900 r A Few Guesses as to What Sense8 Might Be About

Hmm. Netflix

Actually, just the TV show Lost. Note: I have not seen Lost either.

screen shot 2017 05 08 at 12 41 07 pm A Few Guesses as to What Sense8 Might Be About

🙂 Netflix

Also a bunch of friends living together in a too-small apartment, but this episode they go to Pride.

sense8 season 2 photo013 1493747775667 1280w A Few Guesses as to What Sense8 Might Be About

???????!!!!????? Netflix

Santa Con, if it were actually that group of Italian Vampires from Twilight and their leader was Kirstin Dunst from Interview with the Vampire but grown up.

screen shot 2017 05 08 at 12 41 17 pm A Few Guesses as to What Sense8 Might Be About

Ahhh. Netflix

A guy with six imaginary friends who give him date advice.

screen shot 2017 05 08 at 12 41 27 pm A Few Guesses as to What Sense8 Might Be About

??? Netflix

The only two people who showed up for a whitewater rafting tour, and also she’s very overdressed for whitewater rafting.

sense8 201 unit 16747 r A Few Guesses as to What Sense8 Might Be About

netfl Fun. Netflix

A saga of a woman who moves to New York City, discovering her erotic identity in her first lesbian relationship.

screen shot 2017 05 08 at 12 40 43 pm A Few Guesses as to What Sense8 Might Be About

Oooh. Netflix

When Bethany loses her job, she has nothing to do but move in with her grandmother… in Tuscany. But can she learn to believe in love again?