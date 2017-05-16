The Best Instagrams This Week: Adam Levine, Zac Efron and Emma Watson

Scroll down for the top celeb Instagram posts the week, including Emma Watson at the MTV Movie Awards, Katy Perry’s Mexico vaca, Shay Mitchell’s snap from her travels to Africa, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo with their daughter Dusty Rose and more.

Adam Levine

Adam Levine shared a photo with his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, and their daughter Dusty Rose getting off a private plane.

May The Vibes Be With You… A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on May 12, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Emma Watson

Emma Watson was very #meta with this photo. The Beauty and the Beast star took a selfie with a group of teens at the MTV Movie Awards.

So nice meeting the gang! A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on May 11, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell is back from her trip to Africa, and shared a photo from her travels there.

I love when some of my happiest most joyful moments are caught on camera. Africa will always have a huge chunk of my heart and getting to spend that day with those amazing people will be a memory I will remember forever. Thank you @modelistemagazine for this incredible experience – can't wait for the next one… #isatraveltuesdayathing ? A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on May 9, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

David Beckham

David Beckham had some father-son bonding time with Brooklyn Beckham.

Handsome boy 💙 @brooklynbeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 13, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo

So did Cristiano Ronaldo, who put up this photo with his son.

Good night ❤️❤️️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 11, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is on vacation in Mexico, but she’s keeping up with her reading. She shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit on the beach, reading Susan Bordo’s The Destruction of Hillary Clinton.

@CNN don't judge a book by it's cover ♏️ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 9, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

Beyonce

Beyoncé is not letting pregnancy get in the way of style, as seen in this look, complete with a gold silk duster, chic black hat and a Gucci bag that reminds us just how “Loved” she is.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 9, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

Zac Efron

And here’s Zac Efron, promoting the Baywatch movie with this photo with Alexandra Daddario, apparently making a reference to the very blue eyes both stars happen to have.

@baywatchmovie press junketing with this one today. Peep those 👀! A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on May 12, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Via visual intelligence platform Dash Hudson.