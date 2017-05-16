The Best Instagrams This Week: Adam Levine, Zac Efron and Emma Watson

Plus Shay Mitchell's photos from her trip to Africa, David Beckham spending quality time with his son Brooklyn, Katy Perry's Mexico vacation and more

05/16/17
Zac Efron. Zac Efron/Instagram

Scroll down for the top celeb Instagram posts the week, including Emma Watson at the MTV Movie Awards, Katy Perry’s Mexico vaca, Shay Mitchell’s snap from her travels to Africa, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo with their daughter Dusty Rose and more. 

Adam Levine

Adam Levine shared a photo with his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, and their daughter Dusty Rose getting off a private plane.

May The Vibes Be With You…

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

Emma Watson

Emma Watson was very #meta with this photo. The Beauty and the Beast star took a selfie with a group of teens at the MTV Movie Awards.

So nice meeting the gang!

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell is back from her trip to Africa, and shared a photo from her travels there.

David Beckham

David Beckham had some father-son bonding time with Brooklyn Beckham.

Handsome boy 💙 @brooklynbeckham

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Cristiano Ronaldo

So did Cristiano Ronaldo, who put up this photo with his son.

Good night ❤️❤️️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is on vacation in Mexico, but she’s keeping up with her reading. She shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit on the beach, reading Susan Bordo’s The Destruction of Hillary Clinton.

@CNN don't judge a book by it's cover ♏️

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Beyonce

Beyoncé is not letting pregnancy get in the way of style, as seen in this look, complete with a gold silk duster, chic black hat and a Gucci bag that reminds us just how “Loved” she is.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Zac Efron

And here’s Zac Efron, promoting the Baywatch movie with this photo with Alexandra Daddario, apparently making a reference to the very blue eyes both stars happen to have.

@baywatchmovie press junketing with this one today. Peep those 👀!

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

