The Best Instagrams This Week: Adam Levine, Zac Efron and Emma Watson

Scroll down for the top celeb Instagram posts the week, including Emma Watson at the MTV Movie Awards, Katy Perry’s Mexico vaca, Shay Mitchell’s snap from her travels to Africa, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo with their daughter Dusty Rose and more.
Adam Levine
Adam Levine shared a photo with his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, and their daughter Dusty Rose getting off a private plane.
Emma Watson
Emma Watson was very #meta with this photo. The Beauty and the Beast star took a selfie with a group of teens at the MTV Movie Awards.
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell is back from her trip to Africa, and shared a photo from her travels there.
I love when some of my happiest most joyful moments are caught on camera. Africa will always have a huge chunk of my heart and getting to spend that day with those amazing people will be a memory I will remember forever. Thank you @modelistemagazine for this incredible experience – can't wait for the next one… #isatraveltuesdayathing ?
David Beckham
David Beckham had some father-son bonding time with Brooklyn Beckham.
Cristiano Ronaldo
So did Cristiano Ronaldo, who put up this photo with his son.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry is on vacation in Mexico, but she’s keeping up with her reading. She shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit on the beach, reading Susan Bordo’s The Destruction of Hillary Clinton.
Beyonce
Beyoncé is not letting pregnancy get in the way of style, as seen in this look, complete with a gold silk duster, chic black hat and a Gucci bag that reminds us just how “Loved” she is.
Zac Efron
And here’s Zac Efron, promoting the Baywatch movie with this photo with Alexandra Daddario, apparently making a reference to the very blue eyes both stars happen to have.