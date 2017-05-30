The 10 Best Memorial Day Weekend Photos: Reese Witherspoon, Ashley Benson and Beyonce

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and the extended weekend is the perfect time to celebrate. The weather might not always cooperate, but that didn’t stop the long weekend festivities, whether it be a trip to the Hamptons, partaking in quality family time or making your way to the beach in any capacity.

It’s also prime Instagram time, because what better photo op material is there than the beginning of rosé season? Scroll down to see the best snaps from this weekend, including Reese Witherspoon‘s patriotic cupcakes, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy #twinning, Ashley Benson‘s late arrival to Cannes, Bella Hadid‘s trip to the Grand Prix, Zac Efron promoting Baywatch across Europe and Kylie Jenner’s fur-covered photoshoot. Below, the 10 top Instagrams from Memorial Day Weekend 2017.

Reese Witherspoon

Of course Reese Witherspoon had the most epic photos from the holiday weekend, complete with a Draper James outfit that matches her patriotic cupcakes.

I brought the cupcakes… #BBQ #MemorialDay #MatchyMatchy. (Dress @draperjames ) A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 29, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Beyoncé

Beyoncé and her mini me Blue Ivy wore coordinating mother daughter outfits.

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Kylie Jenner

We’re not sure just how much this had to do with the holiday weekend, but in classic Kylie Jenner fashion, the reality star and cosmetics mogul posted a solo shot where she’s dressed in only an orange and purple fur (very summer apropos), though maybe her long yellow nails are more fitting to the season.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 27, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Jared Leto

Here’s Jared Leto performing with his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, in a perfectly Memorial Day themed post.

MARS 🇺🇸 A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on May 29, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin was very ready for #MDW, and kindly shared her love for #Lyft in the process.

Who's pumped for the long weekend? I'm heading out in a #LyftLux, Lyft's brand new black car option! Thanks for the free rides @Lyft A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 27, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Blake Lively

Blake Lively also showed some Lyft love, as seen in this snap of the former Gossip Girl star exiting her car, effortlessly wearing a neon yellow gown.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski was in Texas for the weekend, looking amazing in a bikini, per usual. Here she is casually enjoying some BBQ ribs while wearing a ruffled bandeau bathing suit top.

When in Texas 🍖🌽🍺 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 28, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Zac Efron

Zac Efron might have been working over the holiday weekend, what with promoting Baywatch, but frolicking around Europe doesn’t sound too bad!

Bella Hadid

The unofficial queen of Cannes isn’t leaving Europe just yet–she headed to the Grand Prix in Monaco, via helicopter and dressed in a see through white knit ensemble.

No filter 😍 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 27, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars actress was one of the late arrivals to Cannes, but she definitely made the most of her time in the South of France.

A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on May 26, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

Via visual intelligence platform Dash Hudson.