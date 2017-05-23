The Best Instagrams This Week: Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner and Rihanna

Scroll down for the top celeb Instagram posts the week, including Blake Lively’s ‘Sister of the Traveling Pants’ reunion, her former Gossip Girl costar Ed Westwick’s street style snap, and more epic Cannes posts from Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima and Emily Ratajkowski. Plus, an adorable #tbt from Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid’s Harper’s Bazaar space journey, Irina Shayk’s dog selfie and more.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively reunited with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Alexis Bledel, America Ferrara and Amber Tamblyn to celebrate Tamblyn’s directorial debut Paint it Black.
Ed Westwick
Former Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick shared a snap of himself strolling down the street in a turquoise suit.
Rihanna
Rihanna modeled her collection for Chopard in Cannes, showing off her chic earrings.
Adriana Lima
Elsewhere at the Film Festival, Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima struck a flawless pose on the red carpet.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid briefly left the red carpet in the South of France to grab an ice cream cone, though of course she’s still in full hair, make up and champagne colored gown.
Emily Ratajkowski
And of course Emily Ratajkowski took some time to pose on a yacht in a bikini in the azure waters before she departed Cannes.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid shared a post from her Harper’s Bazaar Space Odyssey cover shoot.
Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz uploaded a photo of some family bonding time.
Irina Shayk
Model Irina Shayk posted an Insta with a new canine pal.
Kendall Jenner
And even Kendall Jenner feels the #throwbackthursday vibes sometimes.