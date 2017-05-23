The Best Instagrams This Week: Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner and Rihanna

Plus Adriana Lima and Emily Ratajkowski in Cannes, Gigi Hadid's new Bazaar cover, Ed Westwick's street style and more

By 05/23/17 7:30am
Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner at Cannes. Bella Hadid/Instagram

Scroll down for the top celeb Instagram posts the week, including Blake Lively’s ‘Sister of the Traveling Pants’ reunion, her former Gossip Girl costar Ed Westwick’s street style snap, and more epic Cannes posts from Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima and Emily Ratajkowski. Plus, an adorable #tbt from Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid’s Harper’s Bazaar space journey, Irina Shayk’s dog selfie and more. 

Blake Lively

Blake Lively reunited with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Alexis Bledel, America Ferrara and Amber Tamblyn to celebrate Tamblyn’s directorial debut Paint it Black.

Sisters. Friends. Forever. #paintitblackmovie

Ed Westwick

Former Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick shared a snap of himself strolling down the street in a turquoise suit.

tatterdemalion

Rihanna

Rihanna modeled her collection for Chopard in Cannes, showing off her chic earrings.

playing around in my Rihanna ❤️ Chopard collection! #Cannes2017 #RihannaLovesChopard

Adriana Lima

Elsewhere at the Film Festival, Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima struck a flawless pose on the red carpet.

💋🌹I mean ….. HEELLOOO🌹💋🔪🔪🔪🔪

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid briefly left the red carpet in the South of France to grab an ice cream cone, though of course she’s still in full hair, make up and champagne colored gown.

Emily Ratajkowski

And of course Emily Ratajkowski took some time to pose on a yacht in a bikini in the azure waters before she departed Cannes.

🇫🇷

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid shared a post from her Harper’s Bazaar Space Odyssey cover shoot.

GOING TO SPACE, BYE !! 👽@harpersbazaarus @marianovivanco

Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz uploaded a photo of some family bonding time.

ohana means family

Irina Shayk

Model Irina Shayk posted an Insta with a new canine pal.

Amazing day with my new sista #Sky 🐶💋 @luigimurenu @luigiandiango

Kendall Jenner

And even Kendall Jenner feels the #throwbackthursday vibes sometimes.

always been an OG #TBT

