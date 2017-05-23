The Best Instagrams This Week: Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner and Rihanna

Blake Lively

Blake Lively reunited with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Alexis Bledel, America Ferrara and Amber Tamblyn to celebrate Tamblyn’s directorial debut Paint it Black.

Sisters. Friends. Forever. #paintitblackmovie A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 21, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Ed Westwick

Former Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick shared a snap of himself strolling down the street in a turquoise suit.

tatterdemalion A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on May 15, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

Rihanna

Rihanna modeled her collection for Chopard in Cannes, showing off her chic earrings.

playing around in my Rihanna ❤️ Chopard collection! #Cannes2017 #RihannaLovesChopard A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 18, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Adriana Lima

Elsewhere at the Film Festival, Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima struck a flawless pose on the red carpet.

💋🌹I mean ….. HEELLOOO🌹💋🔪🔪🔪🔪 A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on May 19, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid briefly left the red carpet in the South of France to grab an ice cream cone, though of course she’s still in full hair, make up and champagne colored gown.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 18, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

Emily Ratajkowski

And of course Emily Ratajkowski took some time to pose on a yacht in a bikini in the azure waters before she departed Cannes.

🇫🇷 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 4:50am PDT

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid shared a post from her Harper’s Bazaar Space Odyssey cover shoot.

GOING TO SPACE, BYE !! 👽@harpersbazaarus @marianovivanco A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on May 15, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz uploaded a photo of some family bonding time.

ohana means family A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on May 16, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Irina Shayk

Model Irina Shayk posted an Insta with a new canine pal.

Amazing day with my new sista #Sky 🐶💋 @luigimurenu @luigiandiango A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on May 17, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Kendall Jenner

And even Kendall Jenner feels the #throwbackthursday vibes sometimes.

always been an OG #TBT A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 18, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

