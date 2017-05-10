The Best Instagrams This Week: Miley Cyrus, Taylor Hill and Ruby Rose

Scroll down for the top celeb Instagrams the week, including Met Gala reminiscing from Emma Roberts, Taylor Hill and Ruby Rose, plus Kylie Jenner’s snap with Jordyn Woods, Miley Cyrus sharing some new information on her upcoming single, Selena Gomez’s Mother’s Day gift and more.
1. Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus let her followers know her new single, “Malibu,” is set to debut on May 11 with this photo of the singer surrounded by a whole lot of greenery.
2. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne rightly doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her newly shaved head.
3. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shared this snap with her best friend, Jordyn Woods.
4. Selena Gomez
Coach spokesperson Selena Gomez posted a photo showing the new personalized bag from the brand she gifted her mom as an early Mother’s Day present.
5. Chiara Ferragni
Fashion blogger and designer Chiara Ferragni turned 30, and shared a plethora of photos of the big celebrations…oh, and she got engaged, too.
6. Brooklyn Beckham
Victoria and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn proves his parents are the only social media aficionados in the family.
7. Ruby Rose
Ruby Rose was one of the many celebs posting a nostalgic snap post-Met Gala.
8. Candice Swanepoel
We totally understand why Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel wants to share this photo even after the Met Gala ended.
9. Taylor Hill
Fellow Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill also reminisced, and posted a full-length solo shot in her bordeaux colored Carolina Herrera gown.
10. Emma Roberts
Continuing on with the Met Gala #latergrams, we have Emma Roberts with this semi-candid shot of the actress exiting the elevator, clutching a pink fur and matching purse.