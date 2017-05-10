The Best Instagrams This Week: Miley Cyrus, Taylor Hill and Ruby Rose

Scroll down for the top celeb Instagrams the week, including Met Gala reminiscing from Emma Roberts, Taylor Hill and Ruby Rose, plus Kylie Jenner’s snap with Jordyn Woods, Miley Cyrus sharing some new information on her upcoming single, Selena Gomez’s Mother’s Day gift and more.

1. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus let her followers know her new single, “Malibu,” is set to debut on May 11 with this photo of the singer surrounded by a whole lot of greenery.

#Malibu May 11th! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 4, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

2. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne rightly doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her newly shaved head.

Its exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful? A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on May 3, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shared this snap with her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 7, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

4. Selena Gomez

Coach spokesperson Selena Gomez posted a photo showing the new personalized bag from the brand she gifted her mom as an early Mother’s Day present.

As the new face of @Coach, they gave me the opportunity to personalize this bag for my Momma (that I’m pretty sure my sister is going to steal anyhow). This is a very common exchange between the two of us. Happy (early) Mother’s Day to the woman who is the reason for my existence. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 4, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

5. Chiara Ferragni

Fashion blogger and designer Chiara Ferragni turned 30, and shared a plethora of photos of the big celebrations…oh, and she got engaged, too.

#Chiara30 A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on May 5, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

6. Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn proves his parents are the only social media aficionados in the family.

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on May 3, 2017 at 3:19am PDT

7. Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose was one of the many celebs posting a nostalgic snap post-Met Gala.

My date was the most handsome date of all. #burberry #metball A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on May 1, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

8. Candice Swanepoel

We totally understand why Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel wants to share this photo even after the Met Gala ended.

9. Taylor Hill

Fellow Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill also reminisced, and posted a full-length solo shot in her bordeaux colored Carolina Herrera gown.

My second Met Gala ✨ just as magical as the first and such an honor to attend. Thank you @houseofherrera for making me feel like a princess ❤️ and thank you to my team I couldn't do it without you @lesliefremar @daniellepriano @patrickta @michaelstephenshank A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on May 2, 2017 at 6:24am PDT

10. Emma Roberts

Continuing on with the Met Gala #latergrams, we have Emma Roberts with this semi-candid shot of the actress exiting the elevator, clutching a pink fur and matching purse.

When you almost trip getting in the elevator but it works for the pic #metball2017 @voguemagazine @dvf @saundersstudio 🥂 getting ready link in bio A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on May 4, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

