The Best Instagrams This Week: Miley Cyrus, Taylor Hill and Ruby Rose

Plus Selena Gomez's early Mother's Day gift, Chiara Ferragni's birthday and some Met Gala nostalgia from many a Victoria's Secret model

By 05/10/17 7:00am
Miley Cyrus shared quite a few similar photos on Instagram to promote her upcoming single. Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Scroll down for the top celeb Instagrams the week, including Met Gala reminiscing from Emma Roberts, Taylor Hill and Ruby Rose, plus Kylie Jenner’s snap with Jordyn Woods, Miley Cyrus sharing some new information on her upcoming single, Selena Gomez’s Mother’s Day gift and more. 

1. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus let her followers know her new single, “Malibu,” is set to debut on May 11 with this photo of the singer surrounded by a whole lot of greenery.

#Malibu May 11th!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

2. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne rightly doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her newly shaved head.

3. Kylie Jenner 

Kylie Jenner shared this snap with her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

4. Selena Gomez

Coach spokesperson Selena Gomez posted a photo showing the new personalized bag from the brand she gifted her mom as an early Mother’s Day present.

5. Chiara Ferragni 

Fashion blogger and designer Chiara Ferragni turned 30, and shared a plethora of photos of the big celebrations…oh, and she got engaged, too.

#Chiara30

A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on

6. Brooklyn Beckham 

Victoria and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn proves his parents are the only social media aficionados in the family.

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

7. Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose was one of the many celebs posting a nostalgic snap post-Met Gala.

My date was the most handsome date of all. #burberry #metball

A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

8. Candice Swanepoel

We totally understand why Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel wants to share this photo even after the Met Gala ended.

9. Taylor Hill

Fellow Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill also reminisced, and posted a full-length solo shot in her bordeaux colored Carolina Herrera gown.

10. Emma Roberts

Continuing on with the Met Gala #latergrams, we have Emma Roberts with this semi-candid shot of the actress exiting the elevator, clutching a pink fur and matching purse.

Via visual intelligence platform Dash Hudson.