Booker, Menendez Announce New Consumer Protections Bill for Airline Travelers

NEWARK — Following the removal of a United Airlines passenger from an airplane by force last month, two New Jersey Democrats are proposing new legislation that would take aim at airlines’ practice of overbooking flights to maximize profit while having the power to remove travelers who would rather keep their original flight than accept a compensatory check from the company.

Speaking from Newark Liberty International Airport, Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez announced a new bill that they say will dramatically reduce overbooking and impose other new regulations of air travel companies ahead of the June 30 deadline to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Authority’s agreements on funding and policy priorities.

Changes like doing away with the $1350 cap on ejected passenger payouts and forbidding airlines from rejecting travelers who have already boarded the aircraft as in the United case. Security staff on that flight physically dragged Dr. David Dao from his seat when he declined to leave the plane, and video of the incident quickly spread across the internet.

“In my mind, it should be a cost shift to passengers. It should be a cost consequence to the airline and their bottom line. They’re making some record profits,” Menendez said of the Transparency, Improvements and Compensation to Keep Every Ticketholder Safe (TICKETS) Act. “We’re just simply saying that if $1350 doesn’t solve your problem, the you shouldn’t be limited to $1350 so that you can avoid incidents like we saw in the United flight.”

“United Airlines might now change some of its policies, but that’s not industry-wide change,” Booker said. “We have a lot of leverage coming with the FAA reauthorization and I think you’re going to find a lot of bipartisan desire to create more accountability for the airlines.”

The bill would also require airlines to specify its policies on voluntary and involuntary denial of boarding on receipts and at every gate, as well as have the Secretary of Transportation review federal policy on how many tickets airlines can legally oversell. Flight crews would also be required to provide sixty minutes’ advance notice of a denial.