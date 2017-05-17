Booker: Trump May Have Engaged in ‘Obstruction of Justice’

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker said President Trump may have “engaged in obstruction of justice in the Oval Office” after bombshell reports surfaced Tuesday describing a conversation between the president and the former FBI director, James Comey.

As first reported by the New York Times, Trump allegedly asked Comey during a meeting in February to drop an investigation into Russian links to Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser. The White House denied the report but the news set off a firestorm of coverage. Trump fired Comey last week.

“These stunning disclosures point to the possibility that President Trump personally engaged in obstruction of justice in the Oval Office,” Booker, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement. “This must be a wake-up call for congressional Republicans to begin holding Trump accountable, to put country first, and to act immediately in a bipartisan fashion to get to the bottom of this.”

Obstruction of justice is a serious offense under federal law. Articles of impeachment against Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon included obstruction charges.

Booker went further than some of his Democratic colleagues with his assessment. U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) was asked Tuesday night on MSNBC whether Trump could be charged with obstruction. “I hope you’ll forgive me if I duck that question,” Durbin responded.