Buy Mom a Box of Roses That Won’t Wilt For a Year

Simply beautiful💚 A post shared by VENUS ET FLEUR® OFFICIAL (@venusetfleur) on May 3, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Want to give mom a gift this year that she won’t forget? Or at least will remember until next Mother’s Day? Look no further than a box of flowers.

Venus et Fleur has become the go-to for blossoms that last much longer than a bodega bouquet. Their luxe rose arrangements, which are offered in every hue under the Pantone-colored sun (including metallic), arrive in a box and remain fresh for one year. Customers can even customize their selection with letters, patterns, messages and more. There is no wilting, drooping or anything of the likes; the guarantee from Venus et Fleur is the real deal. Choose from a round or square box, a gargantuan arrangement or a sweet single rose, Venus et Fleur has options for all moms. That includes picky moms and cool moms who would enjoy a lucite flower box.

To make sure that your floral purchase is just right, you can stop by the brand’s pop-up shop at Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship in Manhattan. Touted as the first floral vendor in the iconic department store, Venus et Fleur will be located on the first floor, right by the jewelry department. Just another hint that you should really treat mom this year.

Celebrity fans of Venus et Fleur include the Kardashians, Sarah Jessica Parker, Olivia Culpo and Grace Coddington. While your mom might not take to Instagram like the aforementioned stars have, just know that she will love her eternally fresh box of roses.

The Venus et Fleur shop will be open through Mother’s Day, but can also be shopped on the Saks Fifth Avenue website.