The 10 Best Cannes Photos So Far: Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and Elle Fanning

It’s that time of year where Hollywood heads to the south of France for the annual Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes isn’t just for the film industry anymore; along with all the actors, producers and directors, you’ll see models and other celebs all over the place—walking the red carpet, dancing on yachts and posing for glamour shots. The Festival only officially began yesterday, but that hasn’t stopped those already there from filling Instagram feeds with many a jealousy-inducing upload.

These are only the beginning of what will surely be a social media heavy time, so scroll down to see the best snaps so far, including Elle Fanning in her much-discussed Vivienne Westwood unicorn gown, Emily Ratajkowski‘s video where she gets very comfortable with Bella Hadid, and Susan Sarandon’s pre-red carpet car moment. Sara Sampaio and Lily-Rose Depp shared some serious #beauty moments, while Bella Hadid‘s beyond luxurious prep time, complete with silk robe and champagne, proved to be ideal Boomerang conditions. Not to mention Jessica Chastain, Uma Thurman, Marion Cotillard and Julianne Moore—below, the ten best photos thus far.

Elle Fanning

CANNES 2017 HERE WE GO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 💄💋⭐️🌜💗🌟🌟⭐️⭐️☄️☄️☄️☄️🌚🌚🌚🌚💋💋🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄💕💕💕💕💗💗💗💗💗🎀🎀🎀🎀✨✨✨✨✨✨ A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on May 17, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Emily Ratajkowski

She loves me @bellahadid @haileybaldwin A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Bella Hadid

Opening night Cannes Film Festival 🌸 My favorite carpet 💓 @diormakeup @sabrinabmakeup @jennifer_yepez team ❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 17, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Susan Sarandon

#lorealcannes #cannesfilmfestival #cannes2017 A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon) on May 17, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Sara Sampaio

What a dream to be back in Cannes for the film festival. Feeling like a princess once again with @degrisogono at the opening ceremony ❤️ #cannesfilmfestival #degrisogono A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on May 17, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Lily-Rose Depp

The 411 A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on May 18, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

Jessica Chastain

Its all happening #day1 #Cannes2017 A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on May 17, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Uma Thurman

Opening Night 🎥 A post shared by Uma Thurman (@ithurman) on May 17, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Marion Cotillard

#lesfantomesdismael #ismaelsghosts #arnauddesplechin #cannes2017 📸@eliottbliss A post shared by @marioncotillard on May 17, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

Julianne Moore

On my way to the #cannesopeningceremony, thank u @givenchyofficial @lamarquisette @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin #lorealcannes A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore) on May 17, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

Via visual intelligence platform Dash Hudson.