Susan Sarandon, Elle Fanning and Other Celebs Having Fun in Cannes

And by fun, we mean wearing gorgeous dresses on the red carpet.

By 05/17/17 4:33pm
Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon having a moment.
Getty Images
Susan Sarandon in Alberta Ferretti and Gentle Monster sunglasses.
Getty Images
Julianne Moore in Givenchy.
Getty Images
Eva Herzigova in Roberto Cavalli.
Getty Images
Bella Hadid in Alexandre Vauthier.
Getty Images
Monica Bellucci in Dior Haute Couture.
Getty Images
Jessica Chastain.
Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski in Twinset and Bulgari jewelry.
Getty Images
Sara Sampaio in Zuhair Murad.
Getty Images
Uma Thurman in Atelier Versace.
Getty Images
Robin Wright in Saint Laurent.
Getty Images
Elle Fanning in custom Vivienne Westwood.
Getty Images
The South of France is the ideal location for a film festival. Celebs flock to the sunny shores, armed with carats of jewels, plenty of massive frocks and their buzzy entourages of hair and makeup artists. They crowd the red carpets and can’t help but smile; after all, they are just steps from the beach.

Such is the case at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Take a look at what the stars wore to the Opening Gala, from Robin Wright‘s sparkling Saint Laurent dress (shoulder pads included) to Elle Fanning‘s adorable unicorn festooned Vivienne Westwood gown. Take notes, as this is how red carpet glam should be done (plus, there are no white t-shirts to be spotted here).

