Susan Sarandon, Elle Fanning and Other Celebs Having Fun in Cannes











The South of France is the ideal location for a film festival. Celebs flock to the sunny shores, armed with carats of jewels, plenty of massive frocks and their buzzy entourages of hair and makeup artists. They crowd the red carpets and can’t help but smile; after all, they are just steps from the beach.

Such is the case at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Take a look at what the stars wore to the Opening Gala, from Robin Wright‘s sparkling Saint Laurent dress (shoulder pads included) to Elle Fanning‘s adorable unicorn festooned Vivienne Westwood gown. Take notes, as this is how red carpet glam should be done (plus, there are no white t-shirts to be spotted here).