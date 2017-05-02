Celebrities at the Met Gala Made Great Subjects for Live Painting

For a second year in a row, artist and illustrator James Skarbek watched and kept tabs as celebrities arrived on the not-so-red carpet (it was actually a mix of beige and blue to be exact) at the fashion world’s biggest party, the Met Gala. However, Skarbek wasn’t snapping photos or doing red carpet interviews when guests such as Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Jaden Smith and Rihanna arrives. Rather, Mic recruited the artist to live draw and paint the many extravagant outfits of attendees.

Over the course of two hours in a video for Mic, Skarbek painted pop singer Katy Perry in her red veiled Maison Margiela dress, Zoe Kravitz in light pink (some might argue “Millennial Pink“) Oscar de la Renta, and Rihanna in stunning Comme des Garçons number.

Check out more of the evening’s looks captured by Skarbek’s paintings in the video below, or on Mic’s Facebook. And you can see more of illustrations on the artist’s Instagram.