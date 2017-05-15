15 Heartwarming Celebrity Mother’s Day Instagrams

Aside from the flowers, candy, cards and other gifts moms were showered with on Mother’s Day to show appreciation, an Instagram post is an added plus in this social media age. Scroll down to see all the celeb Instagrams from Mother’s Day, including Kylie Jenner’s upload with Kris Jenner and Jenner’s mother MJ. Bella Hadid posted an adorable slideshow with her siblings and mother, Yolanda, and her sister Gigi posted a black and white snap with Yolanda.

Chris Pratt showed his appreciation for Anna Faris with a photo of his wife and their son, and of course Emily Ratajkowski shared a photo of her and her mother both looking incredible in bikinis. The Weeknd’s Mother’s Day post is simply captioned with a heart emoji, and Gisele shared a slideshow with her children as well as her own mother and siblings. Of course her husband, Tom Brady, wrote the Instagram caption that wins all, showing his gratitude for his wife, as did Justin Timberlake for Jessica Biel.

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson shared a photo with her sister and her mother, saying she was sad she wasn’t able to spend the day with her mom, while her co-star Lucy Hale also posted a photo alongside her mom.

Below, see more of the sweetest Instagram posts celebs from Mother’s Day.

Kylie Jenner

my heart A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 14, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

Bella Hadid

Chris Pratt

A big Mother's Day kiss and hug across the pond to my darling wife @annafaris and our sweet boy. I miss you both so much. I love you. Due to forced perspective in this picture Jack looks much bigger than Anna. How beautiful are they!? And the azaleas too! Richmond Park in full bloom. #happymothersday A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 14, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Rihanna

monica. fenty. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 14, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Emily Ratajkowski

Mama 💙 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 14, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Lucy Hale

I aspire to be as selfless and kind as you are, Momma. Your heart is the most special thing in the world. My life would be exponentially different without your love, support and understanding through life's ups and downs. So grateful I get to spend Mother's Day with you this year ! I love you to the moon and back. ❤️🙏🏼 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on May 14, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Ashley Benson

Happy Mother's Day to my mom ❤❤❤ wish I was there with you today. Love you!!!!! A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on May 14, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

The Weeknd

❤️ A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on May 14, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Drake

🌺 To all my female warriors raising us up….thank you for being the strongest and most loving beings on this earth. We are nothing without your guidance. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 14, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Gigi Hadid

Happy Mother's Day to the greatest mom I could ever ask for !!!!! Your compassion for others and unconditional love inspire me every single day 💖🦋 (&& most of all thank you for my lil ones @bellahadid @anwarhadid) WE ARE SO BLESSED TO HAVE YOU AND LOVE YOU INFINITELY @yolanda.hadid ✨✨✨ A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on May 14, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

Jennifer Lopez

Mothers Day!!! 🌺🌺🌺#proud mama #grateful Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful Mamas!! A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 14, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Khloe Kardashian

Happy Mother's Day to the Queen! The boss! The legend that is…. Kris Jenner A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 14, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Gisele

Tom Brady

Happy Mother's Day Love of my life! We couldn't have wished for a mother to love us the way you do! We love you so much! Jack Benny Vivi and Papai (and Lua Scooby and Fluffy too 😊) A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 14, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Justin Timberlake

Via visual intelligence platform Dash Hudson.