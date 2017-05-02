Alert! Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Burritos

Chipotle is not shy when it comes to amazing deals on their food. On several occasions, the chain has gifted hungry burritos lovers the chance to score a meal for cheap or even completely free. For some, today is another lucky day.

In honor of today’s Teacher Appreciation Day, Chipotle is offering a special buy-one-get-one deal for not just teachers, but all school employees working in every level of education from preschool to university. Starting at 3PM at all locations, you can show your school employee ID for a free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of a meal.

“Chipotle appreciates the educational community and all they do for their students, day in and day out,” Mark Crumpacker, chief marketing and development officer at Chipotle, said in a release. “This is a small—but tasty—gesture from us to them to say thanks for their contributions to our classrooms and communities.”

This promotion is part of a larger education effort from the restaurant. The company has provided reading rewards for library summer reading programs, partnered with Guild Education for discounted tuition programs for employees and even offers tuition reimbursement to their employees and partners.

Earlier this year, Chipotle also unveiled “RAD Lands,” an educational video series for kids about food and where it comes from.The program—which is unbranded and accessible through Discovery Education—gives teachers and parents tools to educate children on the benefits of eating fresh food, the importance of caring for our environment and how to create healthy snacks.

So eat up, educators!