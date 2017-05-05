Christie Concerned About Possible Rollback of Medicaid Under AHCA

HAMILTON – Just one day after a victory in the House of Representatives for the American Health Care Act, Governor Chris Christie held a discussion with a group of parents who had all lost children to drug addiction.

Christie, who has made addiction recovery a primary policy initiative during his final year in office, said he has some concerns over possible rollbacks to Medicaid expansion that go along with the AHCA, especially since many addiction and recovery services are funded by Medicaid and many in recovery are Medicaid dependent. In 2013, the governor opted to expand Medicaid in New Jersey. While the bill that passed the House Thursday was not reviewed by the Congressional Budget Office, a review of an earlier iteration of the bill was deemed a threat to the health care of 500,000 New Jersey residents and 24 million Americans that are covered by Medicaid.

“Anything that effects our ability to pay for the promises that we have made concerns me,” Christie said during the Friday meeting, organized by the addiction recovery organization City of Angels NJ. “We made promises on Medicaid expansion and other things which the thing I am most concerned about. Let’s see what it looks like and see if I am concerned.”

Christie, the chair of President Donald Trump’s opiate task force, said that will not pass judgement on AHCA until he understands the scope of the final legislation. The governor noted that the success in the House is only the first hurdle the bill must clear. The bill will now move to the Senate where it stands to face continued challenges. The governor said he is confident that the legislation —which House Republicans already admit is imperfect— will change before it becomes law.

“I want to read it first before I say anything. Whatever it is —and I don’t even know what it is— a lot of it is going to change before it ever reaches the president’s desk,” he said.