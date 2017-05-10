Congress Members Are Getting Brutally Candid About the Comey FBI Firing on Twitter

The whirlwind of U.S. politics was taken up a notch Tuesday after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who was investigating Trump and his administration for alleged ties to Russia

People have taken to Twitter to chime in with memes and serious commentary, and members of Congress are no exception. While some are releasing official statements and others are keeping mum, many senators and members of the House of Representatives have taken to Twitter to talk candidly about the firing.

From Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren telling Congress to get their heads out of the sand and Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey sharing a simple “sigh…”, Democrats have fired some serious shots.

It’s time for Congress to get their heads out of the sand. @realDonaldTrump cannot pick the person to continue this critical investigation. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 9, 2017

Trump is throwing our democracy into chaos by trying to shut down an investigation. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 10, 2017

This morning our phones have not stopped ringing. My constituents want answers and an independent investigation. #ComeyFiring — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) May 10, 2017

If we don't get a special prosecutor, every American will rightfully suspect that the decision to fire #Comey was part of a cover-up. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 9, 2017

It simply defies logic that President Trump, who led chants of "lock her up", fired Comey because he unfairly handled the email case. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 10, 2017

Bob Casey had even more thoughts after Trump’s unpublicized Russia meeting today.

Republicans have mostly rushed to attack Democrats, who previously called for the firing of Comey. Although overall, Republicans have kept more quiet on the subject.

Hypocrisy and fake outrage? Dems had been calling for months for the firing of Comey! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 10, 2017

Given the recent controversies surrounding the Director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 9, 2017

Ds were against Comey before they were for him. — JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 10, 2017

The most anticipated response has been that of Hilary Clinton, who hasn’t commented on the firing despite the fact that Comey’s handling of her emails was Trump’s suppossed reason for the termination.