Convicted Ex-Congressman Urges Trump to ‘Fight Fire With Fire’ Amid Spreading Scandal

Former Staten Island Congressman Michael Grimm, forced to abdicate his seat in 2015 after pleading guilty to federal tax evasion, warned that Democrats are deploying the same “play book” against embattled President Donald Trump that the lawmaker alleges they used against him—and urged U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions to strike back by prosecuting leakers and “reopening the Hillary Clinton matter.”

In a column circulated to media outlets, Grimm suggested that a conspiracy to topple Trump is the true cause of the expanding scandal around the unceremonious sacking of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey amid a probe into communications between the president’s campaign and agents of Russian strongman Vladimir Putin. Grimm, a former FBI agent brought down by an FBI probe, asserted that the commander-in-chief faces a coordinated mutiny by the Democrats, the federal bureaucracy and the mass media.

“The president has two problems that result in a massive target on his back: he is trying to change business as usual which neither side of the isle [sic] is keen to do and; his agenda if even partially implemented, will almost certainly ensure a second term,” the Republican wrote. “The Democrats would rather burn down the White House than accept that fate.”

Grimm was the subject of numerous reports and allegations of improper fundraising practices from the time he unseated Democratic Congressman Michael McMahon (now the Staten Island district attorney) in 2008. But it was his off-the-books operation of a health food franchise—which included the hiring of undocumented immigrants—prior to holding office that resulted in then U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch hitting him with a 20-count federal indictment in 2014.

The disgraced pol claimed in his column that the probe led by newly-appointed special counsel Robert Mueller, who headed the FBI during part of Grimm’s tenure with the agency, would result in nothing but a witch hunt.

“The investigation will become a fishing expedition, which is against DOJ policy requiring a very narrow scope. Democrats will push for the prosecutor to delve into everything to find whatever could stick, regardless of how tenuous or far from the original allegations,” Grimm wrote, comparing it to his own downfall. “Once they find the smallest of infractions, like an obscure tax violation, they will unify and then the end will justify the means.”

The ex-congressman lashed out at his own party for refusing to “circle the wagons like the Democrats,” and argued he should use the power of his office to attack the opposite party.

“President Trump needs to fight fire with fire,” Grimm said. “He needs to go it alone, and be offensive.”

Specifically, Grimm asserted Sessions must hunt down those in government responsible for sharing compromising information with the press, and open an investigation into the Clinton Foundation. Trump had promised during the campaign he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate his Democratic opponent, but backed away from the notion as president-elect.

Grimm alluded to a popular Republican claim that Clinton used her position as Secretary of State granted access to American nuclear material deposits to a Russian-owned mining company in exchange for donations to her husband’s foundation from Kremlin-linked oligarchs. However, fact-checkers have found that the company, Uranium One, was not allowed to export the material from the country and that Clinton herself played little or no role in authorizing the arrangement.

Grimm also recalled that Lynch, as U.S. Attorney General, met privately with ex-President Bill Clinton on an airport tarmac in Arizona while the FBI was looking into the foundation. He urged the administration to seek criminal redress against those who have shared classified information.

“The unmasking investigation should be pushed to full throttle, and a thorough review of everything concerning Loretta Lynch should be front and center,” he said. “‘The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming’ is what every Democrat and liberal cable show are broadcasting, so a copious and public review of the Uranium One deal should be initiated at once.”

“Lastly, aggressively pursuing the leaks and prosecuting those responsible needs to be a top priority; Trump cannot survive if the White House has enemies within,” he continued.

In office, Grimm gained a reputation for his erratic and aggressive behavior—which included menacing a colleague with a butter knife and threatening to hurl NY1 reporter Michael Scotto from the Capitol rotunda—and his moderate, bipartisan voting record. He won re-election in 2014 despite facing a 20-count federal indictment, and rumors have swirled he might run for Staten Island Borough President James Oddo’s seat should the incumbent step down to take a judgeship.

Grimm served eight months in prison for his crime, and still faces a half-million dollar tax lien from the State of New York. Current Congressman Daniel Donovan, another Republican, won a special election in 2015 for his seat.

Read the release in its unedited entirety below: