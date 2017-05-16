New Information on Slain DNC Staffer Seth Rich Ignites Further Hack Skepticism

On May 15, Fox News’ Washington D.C. affiliate reported that the detective hired by Seth Rich’s family, a former Washington D.C. police detective, said there is evidence that Rich was emailing with Wikileaks before he was murdered. A spokesperson for the family, Brad Bauman, a former Democratic Party aide and PR consultant wrote in a Facebook post, “The emails are doctored, their timing is suspicious, the private investigator wasn’t hired by the family…he was hired by another person who was ‘just trying to help.'”

Shortly after his Facebook post, Bauman posted an official response from the family, “As we’ve seen through the past year of unsubstantiated claims, we see no facts, we have seen no evidence, we have been approached with no emails and only learned about this when contacted by the press. Even if tomorrow, an email was found, it is not a high enough bar of evidence to prove any interactions as emails can be altered and we’ve seen that those interested in pushing conspiracies will stop at nothing to do so. We are a family who is committed to facts, not fake evidence that surfaces every few months to fill the void and distract law enforcement and the general public from finding Seth’s murderers. The services of the private investigator who spoke to press was offered to the Rich family and paid for by a third party, and contractually was barred from speaking to press or anyone outside of law enforcement or the family unless explicitly authorized by the family.”

Seth Rich, a 27 year-old DNC staffer from Omaha, Neb., was murdered on July 10, 2016 while walking home from a bar in Washington D.C. in the very early hours of the morning. Though Washington D.C. police initially assumed that he was shot twice in the back in a robbery gone bad, nothing was stolen from Rich.

The close proximity of Seth Rich’s murder and WikiLeaks releasing embarrassing DNC emails right before the Democratic National Convention provoked speculation that Rich leaked the emails to WikiLeaks and was murdered by the Democratic Party for doing so. WikiLeaks perpetuated this theory by offering a monetary reward for any information related to Rich’s murder.

WikiLeaks has yet to comment on this recent development other than retweeting the Fox News article reporting it. Nearly a year after Rich’s murder, police still do not have any promising leads.

Fox5DC reported on May 15, “Rod Wheeler, a private investigator hired by the Rich family, suggests there is tangible evidence on Rich’s laptop that confirms he was communicating with WikiLeaks prior to his death.” Gavin MacFayden, mentor and defender of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who passed away in October 2016 is the alleged point of contact between Rich and WikiLeaks. Fox News reported an FBI forensic report of Rich’s laptop found correspondence between WikiLeaks and Rich according to a federal investigator who spoke to them anonymously. Wheeler was allegedly hired by a third party to conduct the investigation for the Rich family, and he is a Fox News contributor.

Former U.K. Ambassador Craig Murray claimed in December 2016 to have met the alleged source of the WikiLeaks release of DNC emails in Washington D.C. Former NSA Technical Director William Binney, former CIA Analyst Ray McGovern, and four other seasoned former intelligence officials signed onto a letter in December 2016 alleging the WikiLeaks emails were leaked, not hacked. Crowdstrike, the cyber security firm hired by the DNC to investigate the hack, has also been called into question given the DNC did not allow the FBI to independently analyze their servers and the Ukrainian government debunked a Russian hacking claim made by the firm in December 2016. “I have no problem blaming Russia for what they do, which is a lot. I just don’t want to blame them for things we don’t know that they did. It may turn out that they’re guilty, but we are very short on evidence here,” Jeffrey Carr of the international cybersecurity company Taia Global Inc. told the Miami Herald in March 2017.

“This report confirms our suspicions,” said former CIA analyst Ray McGovern, a 27-year veteran with the agency, in an interview with the Observer. “We didn’t mention it, but we knew at the time it had to be him,” McGovern said in reference to an op-ed in the Baltimore Sun he wrote with former NSA Technical Director William Binney stating that the DNC emails were leaked, not hacked. McGovern and Binney wrote in that op-ed, “Because NSA can trace exactly where and how any ‘hacked’ emails from the Democratic National Committee or other servers were routed through the network, it is puzzling why NSA cannot produce hard evidence implicating the Russian government and WikiLeaks. Unless we are dealing with a leak from an insider, not a hack, as other reporting suggests. From a technical perspective alone, we are convinced that this is what happened.”

Wheeler then claimed that the Washington D.C. police department has backed off the investigation. He cited possible collusion between the Washington D.C. Mayor’s Office and the Democratic National Committee in halting the investigation into Seth Rich’s murder. “The police department nor the FBI have been forthcoming,” he said. “They haven’t been cooperating at all. I believe that the answer to solving his death lies on that computer, which I believe is either at the police department or either at the FBI. I have been told both.” He added, “I have a source inside the police department that has looked at me straight in the eye and said, ‘Rod, we were told to stand down on this case and I can’t share any information with you.’ Now, that is highly unusual for a murder investigation, especially from a police department. Again, I don’t think it comes from the chief’s office, but I do believe there is a correlation between the mayor’s office and the DNC and that is the information that will come out [Tuesday].” In an interview with the Observer, Wheeler said, “The overall investigation is a little peculiar. Its not getting the typical cooperation you would normally get in a murder investigation.”

Wheeler initially said in a March 2017 interview that he didn’t think there was any correlation between Rich and the Russian hacking of DNC emails and exercised caution in people offering speculation. People should be apprehensive in citing Wheeler’s claims as true until he reveals the alleged emails between WikiLeaks and Rich, along with any other information he has that corroborates his new claims and that of an anonymous FBI investigator.