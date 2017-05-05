Do not let your art devolve into content.

Here’s something we really need to talk about.

It’s tough out there, it really is. On my best days, I adore what I do even if it only matters to 5 people.

On my worst days, I despise that my treasured medium has been taken around the corner and pimped out to entrepreneurs to whom “writing” is merely a synonym for “content.”

Content gets traffic, traffic gets sales, and sale gets money. I get it. I really do.

Make no mistake, we are living in a world where you can spend hours perfecting a post, but get no action. In the meantime, someone else can come along with a similar piece which is connected to the right channels, has the right headline, projects the perfect stock photograph, games the system and rockets to the top of the Internet.

If you don’t understand how to play the game yourself, you go off to twiddle your thumbs in the corner, muttering something along the lines of “my mommy thinks I’m special.”

I’m writing this to you though, Artist, because in this sea of vomit manufactured for search engines, you should still bother writing creatively for this reason:

The world needs more art. It does not need more content.

Here’s a little guide to let you know which you’re creating: