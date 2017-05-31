15 Hilarious Memes About Donald Trump’s Strange ‘Covfefe’ Tweet

'I told him the legend of covfefe and he believed me!' - Barack Obama

By 05/31/17 2:25pm
The now-famous "covfefe" tweet.
Twitter
No one is going to guess this puzzle.
Instagram/@gomangopuntomx
This is not an accurate translation, but it's hilarious.
Twitter/@mskristinawong
When Trump memes collide.
Twitter/TrumpDraws
Advertisement
Advertisement
Everyone last night.
Instagram/@kandypinkard
Little forks for tiny hands.
Instagram/rainbowsandunicorns81
Accurate.
Instagram/@nthompkins30
Advertisement
Advertisement
When that covfefe hits.
Instagram/worldsokayestmom_
This dictionary is quitting.
Twitter/@MerriamWebster
He fell for it!
Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Parks and Rec fans get it.
Instagram/@parksandrecbloopers
This is what he was trying to tell us.
Instagram/@highyellabella
Parody accounts were quickly made.
Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
Twitter/@ComedyCentral
Very true.
Twitter/@jimmykimmel
Was he trying to communicate with aliens?
Instagram/@oliviamunn
Slideshow | List
- / 16

Donald Trump threw everyone for a loop Tuesday night with a tweet that was nonsensical even for him. It read, “Despite the negative press covfefe” and nothing more. Trump never clarified what he meant by “covfefe” (so naturally we came up with a few theories).

As with all Trump and Trump-related flubs, this spread like wildfire and was quickly turned into a meme. Everything from Putin and Obama to Merriam Webster and Urban Dictionary was tapped for these jokes.

Flip through the slides above to see the memes. 

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page