Donald Trump’s Tweets Are Getting Fewer Likes Now That He’s POTUS

Like his approval rating, tweeter-in-chief Donald Trump has seen his Twitter engagement drop during his first 100 days in office.

New data analysis conducted by the Associated Press has shown that likes, retweets, replies and quote tweets on Trump’s posts have been trending downward—dropping by the thousands—since he took office in January.

“Before his 50th day in office, a little over 32 percent of his tweets averaged around 60,000 engagements including retweets, replies, and quote tweets,” according to the AP. “But after day 50, no day has reached that level of engagement. Before then, 60 percent of the days’ tweets got over 50,000 engagements. After, only three have—nine percent.”

The analysis—conducted in partnership with the media analytics nonprofit Cortico —looked at the 495 tweets from Trump’s personal account, @realDonaldTrump. It also pulled information from other users’ profiles, networks and tweets to assess their age, gender and political leanings in order to reveal more trends and insights regarding who engages with Trump’s tweets and how. According to the study:

Verified accounts including journalists, celebrities and other politicians are 70 percent more likely to quote Trump’s tweets, which they do to weigh in and react.

Of those who simply retweet without quoting, about 96 percent are right-leaning.

Slightly more than half of replies to Trump’s tweets—about 54 percent—come from left-leaning users.

Men are more likely than women to retweet Trump.

Left-leaning users are more likely to reply.

The analysis also revealed some interesting information about specific Trump tweets:

Trump’s top tweet of his first 100 days was, “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE.”He posted this on Feb. 9 after a federal court blocked his travel ban executive order.

The tweet with the second highest engagement rate was about the unfounded allegation that President Obama tapped his phone in Trump Tower.

Other top tweets were on the topic of the “fake news media.”

Trump’s most tweeted word is “great” followed by a version of “America” or “American.” “News,” “media” and “jobs” are other popular words.

Since the midpoint of the 100 days, Trump has used his signature exclamation points and capital letters less often in his tweets.

Trump’s top post was retweeted more than 82,000 times, while Obama’s top tweet was retweeted 940,000 times.

Now the questions is, will Trump tweet this is just “fake news”?