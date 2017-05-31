Ellie Goulding Promotes Water; Monograms Make You Workout Harder

Everything wellness, from must-try classes to new athleisure lines.

Find love on Amazon (and not through a romance novel): If you’re used to buying everything on Amazon, from guilty pleasure beach reads to snacks, you can now procure a significant other on the site. Tawkify, the digital matchmakers who pair people and connect them via telephone (and no, not by texting), is now available in the subscription marketplace. via Tawkify

Embrace your core with a pop star: Ellie Goulding might not be set to marry Prince Harry, but she is a new ambassador for water. Goulding is promoting Core Hydration and kickstarting the #TrueToTheCore hashtag. Core is a pH balanced water already promoted by modelizer and Maroon 5 member Adam Levine, fitness aficionado Karlie Kloss and the newly woke Katy Perry. via Core Hydration

Put your name on it: According to a new study from the University of Minnesota Duluth, those custom Nike sneakers and monogrammed leggings make you workout harder. When you wear customized workout gear, it improves performance. So, embrace your preppiest monograms the next time you head to a fitness class. via Positive Prescription

Om on the roof: Rooftop yoga season has officially arrived, whether or not the weather wants to cooperate. Pure Yoga and Mr. Purple are joining forces for downtown yoga sessions taught by Lindsey Valdez this weekend. Pop into the pool after you snap some skyline shots on Saturday mornings. via Pure Yoga.