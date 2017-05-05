Elon Musk Asked the Internet to Name His Boring Machine—Hilarity Ensued

When he’s not launching secret military spy satellites with SpaceX or romancing Amber Heard, Elon Musk is busy developing The Boring Company, his venture to reduce traffic in Los Angeles by literally boring holes in the ground to create a network of underground tunnels.
Musk’s first boring machine is about ready to start drilling, but first he needs to name it. So this morning he took to Twitter to ask for suggestions:
This was a mistake, as Musk’s mentions were soon filled with boring and hole puns:
Head to Musk’s timeline for more pun fun.
One thing’s for sure: this conversation wasn’t boring for anyone involved. OK, we’ll stop now.