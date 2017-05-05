Elon Musk Asked the Internet to Name His Boring Machine—Hilarity Ensued

When he’s not launching secret military spy satellites with SpaceX or romancing Amber Heard, Elon Musk is busy developing The Boring Company, his venture to reduce traffic in Los Angeles by literally boring holes in the ground to create a network of underground tunnels.

Musk’s first boring machine is about ready to start drilling, but first he needs to name it. So this morning he took to Twitter to ask for suggestions:

Thinking about a name for our first tunneling machine … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2017

This was a mistake, as Musk’s mentions were soon filled with boring and hole puns:

@elonmusk How about: "This is Not a Drill." — Zach Hunter (@zachjhunter) May 5, 2017

@elonmusk A hole new world! — BEN THOMAS (@___benthomas) May 5, 2017

@elonmusk The Bore'n Identity. The next one can be The Bore'n Supremacy. — ☈ichard Westmoreland (@RSWestmoreland) May 5, 2017

@elonmusk How about Bora the Explorer? — Jake Drobnik (@drobby99) May 5, 2017

Head to Musk’s timeline for more pun fun.

One thing’s for sure: this conversation wasn’t boring for anyone involved. OK, we’ll stop now.