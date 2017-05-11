Emma Bates Wants to Inspire Her Peers to Explore the World

As Head of Global Marketing and Operations at luggage and travel start-up Away, Emma Bates works to inspire her peers to explore the world, in addition to fostering education through knowledgeable discussions as Co-Founder of The Un-Idle Collective.

Here are some of her favorite finds, from explorations of her own:

Explore the Tictail App for the Best Selection of Up-and-Coming Fashion Brands and Artists

Shop small businesses from around the world every day at Tictail. Thanks for the pic @samanthabudd ❤️ A post shared by Tictail (@tictail) on Dec 11, 2016 at 10:08am PST

There’s so many amazing stores in New York but I would have to say my favourite is Tictail Market. Their app is fun to browse through, and they always have such a great selection of up and coming fashion brands and artists. Their beautiful store on Orchard Street always tempts me with something new whenever I visit.

Add To Your Must-Visit List: Udaipur, India

#swimming #pool A post shared by Taj Lake Palace (@tajlakepalace) on Apr 13, 2016 at 3:48am PDT

Udaipur is one of my favourite places in the world. The architecture is absolutely stunning. Compared to the rest of Rajasthan, I found it to be surprisingly tranquil and incredibly calming. I’d head back there in a heartbeat. If you visit, check out the Taj Lake Palace to stay or pay a visit to their spa, there’s no place quite like it!

Don’t Get On A Flight Without Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Night Cream

I’ve never been a huge one for skin care but I’ve always been a huge fan of Charlotte Tilbury. She’s huge in England and I’ve started to slowly see her products all over New York—which makes me excited. Every skincare product I own is Charlotte Tilbury but their Magic Night Cream is quite literally magical, I always apply it immediately after sitting in my seat on the plane. My skin feels incredible and I’m always glowing by the time I get to my destination!