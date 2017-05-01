Every Look From the Met Gala Red Carpet

Katy Perry in Maison Margiela.
Getty Images
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne in Prada.
Getty Images
Lily Aldridge.
Getty Images
Wiz Khalifa.
Getty Images
The Weeknd.
Getty Images
Jaden Smith and his hair.
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner in La Perla Haute Couture.
Getty Images
Cassie.
Getty Images
Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Shaffer.
Getty Images
Anna Wintour.
Getty Images
Tom Brady in Tom Ford and Gisele Bundchen in Stella McCartney.
Pharrell Williams in Chanel and Helen Lasichanh in Comme des Garçons.
Getty Images
Claire Danes in Monse.
Getty Images
Aymeline Valade.
Getty Images
Laura Osnes.
Getty Images
Behati Prinsloo.
Getty Images
Ansel Elgort in Tom Ford.
Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel.
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Salma Hayek attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne.
Getty Images
Mindy Kaling.
Getty Images
Wendi Deng Murdoch.
Getty Images
Lily Collins.
Getty Images
Presley Walker Gerber.
Getty Images
Daria Strokous.
Getty Images
Daisy Ridley.
Getty Images
Katie Lee.
Getty Images
Sofia Richie.
Getty Images
La La Anthony.
Getty Images
Joan Smalls.
Getty Images
Rila Fukushima.
Getty Images
Laura Dern.
Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross.
Getty Images
Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo, both in Tommy Hilfiger.
Getty Images
Grace Hartzel.
Getty Images
Megyn Kelly.
Getty Images
Doutzen Kroes.
Getty Images
Nick Jonas.
Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks in Michael Kors Collection.
Getty Images
Frances Bean Cobain.
Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren.
Getty Images
Natasha Poly in Michael Kors Collection.
Getty Images
Allison Williams in Diane von Furstenberg.
Getty Images
Katie Holmes in Zac Posen.
Getty Images
Diane von Furstenberg.
Getty Images
Alexa Chung in Diane von Furstenberg.
Getty Images
Sophie Turner.
Getty Images
Emma Roberts in Diane von Furstenberg.
Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski.
Getty Images
Amy Fine Collins.
Getty Images
Andrew Rannells.
Getty Images
Donatella Versace and Kylie Jenner.
Getty Images
Lena Dunham in Elizabeth Kennedy.
Getty Images
James Corden and Julia Carey.
Getty Images
Sophie Turner.
Getty Images
Riley Keough.
Getty Images
Joe Jonas.
Getty Images
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness.
Getty Images
Dree Hemingway in Diane von Furstenberg.
Getty Images
Karen Elson.
Getty Images
Leslie Mann.
Getty Images
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.
Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn and Future.
Getty Images
Selena Gomez.
Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz.
Getty Images
Thandie Newton.
Getty Images
Huma Abedin.
Getty Images
Keri Russell and Shane Deary.
Getty Images
Dakota Johnson in Gucci.
Getty Images
Salma Hayek.
Getty Images
Felicity Jones.
Getty Images
Stella Maxwell.
Getty Images
Liu Wen.
Getty Images
Jennifer Connelly.
Getty Images
Elle Fanning.
Getty Images
Ashley Graham.
Getty Images
Stacy Martin.
Getty Images
Diane Kruger.
Getty Images
Emmy Rossum.
Getty Images
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.
Getty Images
Solange.
Getty Images
Sasha Lane in H&M.
Getty Images
Here's what the celebs are wearing on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala.
[gallery ids="938859,938955,938954,938953,938952,938951,938950,938949,938829,938830,938845,938850,938851,938852,938853,938854,938946,938855,938948,938856,938857,938858,938863,938865,938866,938867,938868,938869,938870,938871,938878,938879,938880,938881,938882,938883,938889,938891,938894,938895,938899,938900,938905,938906,938907,938908,938909,938910,938912,938913,938914,938915,938920,938921,938922,938923,938924,938925,938926,938932,938933,938934,938935,938936,938941,938942,938943,938944,938945,938956,938958,938959,938960,938961,938962,938963,938964,938965,938969,938970,938972,938973,,,,,,,"] Most Mondays are a drag, but not this one, as it happens to be the evening of the Met Gala. Stay tuned as we update you live with all the looks from the red carpet. And check back later tonight for a dispatch on what the celebs said and who they posed with.
