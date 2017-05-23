Finn Spent the Night at Poe’s House Last Night, Guys

By 05/23/17 11:15am

There’s a new Vanity Fair on the newsstands with four covers featuring  everybody’s favorite space cowboys.

First, we have Rey and this grizzled weirdo in a cloak who goes by Luke :

qlk21yaq6kegj2dl7eqa Finn Spent the Night at Poes House Last Night, Guys

Friends! Vanity Fair

Next, we have a trio of attractive space Nazis, with Domhnall Gleeson showing off the most extreme hair part known to man:

rby1ra9canvyxiki8pwi Finn Spent the Night at Poes House Last Night, Guys

BUDDIES! Vanity Fair

Then, we get a heartwrenching solo portrait of our fallen princess:

deagjpf3hyptimkgli7i Finn Spent the Night at Poes House Last Night, Guys

😥 Vanity Fair

 

And finally, this gang of fun rapscallions:

Finn Spent the Night at Poes House Last Night, Guys

Ahhh Vanity Fair

But let’s look a little closer at the former Storm Trooper, Finn, played by John Boyega, shall we?

screen shot 2017 05 23 at 10 05 23 am Finn Spent the Night at Poes House Last Night, Guys

ENHANCE Vanity Fair

We know he’s in Poe’s jacket—Poe gave him the jacket in Force Awakens because it suited him (we know.)

But what about the rest of his clothing. From Wookiepedia, here’s a pic of our rugged, death-defying pilot in civilian attire:

poedameron2 fathead 1 Finn Spent the Night at Poes House Last Night, Guys

Hmmmm Wookiepedia

That’s a nice tan, open-v neck shirt you got there. And some nice slate-colored pants. And… a really great flat sheet-metal belt. I guess if someone were to stay the night and need something to wear, he could borrow all of that.

screen shot 2017 05 23 at 10 05 23 am Finn Spent the Night at Poes House Last Night, Guys

ENHANCE Vanity Fair

*Poe looks over sleepily from the rumpled sheets. Finn picks up Poe’s shirt and belt from the floor, and sheepishly holds them up, silently asking if he can borrow them. Poe just rolls his eyes and smiles at his boyfriend who still has to ask to wear his clothes even after two years of dating. When Finn emerges from the bathroom (he still changes in the bathroom, no matter how many times Poe has insisted he’s already seen what he looks like naked), Poe smiles. “Keep it,” Poe says. He knows how much clothes mean to Finn after so long in his stormtrooper uniform. “Keep it all. It suits you.”*