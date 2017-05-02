Here’s What the MTV Movie Awards Looked Like 16 Years Ago

When 'Diddy' was 'Puffy' and DMB topped the charts

By 05/02/17 6:25am
gettyimages 678076 e1493668392706 Heres What the MTV Movie Awards Looked Like 16 Years Ago

Recording artist Christina Aguilera arrives at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards June 2, 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA. Chris Weeks/Getty Images

On Sunday May 7, MTV will air the 25th MTV Movie Awards. And this year, for the first time in its history, it’ll give out trophies for TV as well. As we gear up for one of the entertainment industry’s biggest nights, we’re taking a look back at the past―2001, to be exact.

The 2001 MTV Movie Awards were held on June 2, 2001 and were hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Kirsten Dunst. 

gettyimages 2250603 Heres What the MTV Movie Awards Looked Like 16 Years Ago

Kirsten Dunst and Jimmy Fallon perform at opening of the 2001 MTV Movie Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This was Aaliyah’s last appearance at the Movie Awards before her tragic death two months later in a plane crash in the Bahamas after shooting her “Rock The Boat” music video.

Christina Aguilera, Mya, Pink and Lil’ Kim performed the 2001 summer megahit, “Lady Marmalade” from Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge.

gettyimages 2250392 Heres What the MTV Movie Awards Looked Like 16 Years Ago

Pink, Lil’ Kim, Mya and Christina Aguilera perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sean Patrick Thomas and Julia Stiles won best kiss for their smooch scene in Save the Last Dance.  

gettyimages 2250690 Heres What the MTV Movie Awards Looked Like 16 Years Ago

Sean Patrick Thomas and Julia Stiles won Best Kiss at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cameron Diaz took home an award for her legendary dancing in Charlie’s Angels.

gettyimages 2249595 e1493666672755 Heres What the MTV Movie Awards Looked Like 16 Years Ago

Cameron Diaz with award for best dance sequence for Charlie’s Angels at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Virgin Suicides director Sophia Coppola took home an award for Best New Filmmaker.

gettyimages 2250694 e1493666803329 Heres What the MTV Movie Awards Looked Like 16 Years Ago

Sofia Coppola received the Best New Filmmaker award at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star Zhang Ziyi won the award for Best Fight.

gettyimages 51602753 e1493666949162 Heres What the MTV Movie Awards Looked Like 16 Years Ago

Taiwanese actress Zhang Zihi poses with her award for Best Fight Sequence for “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards.

Dave Matthews Band performed their now classic hit “The Space Between.”

Star of NBC’s This Is Us, Mandy Moore, was just 17 years old.

gettyimages 678098 e1493667121188 Heres What the MTV Movie Awards Looked Like 16 Years Ago

Recording artist Mandy Moore arrives at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards. Chris Weeks/Getty Images

Diddy was still known as Puffy.

gettyimages 51602752 Heres What the MTV Movie Awards Looked Like 16 Years Ago

Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs (L) and rocker-actor Tommy Lee clown around backstage at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards. Lucy Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani work the red carpet.

gettyimages 738272 e1493668322970 Heres What the MTV Movie Awards Looked Like 16 Years Ago

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani arrive at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards.

Lamar Dawson is a pop culture junkie living in Manhattan. Follow him on Instagram and Facebook.