For Booker, New Poll Finds Low Desire for Presidential Bid and High Approval

A new poll released Wednesday found that voters in New Jersey have little desire for a presidential bid from U.S. Senator Cory Booker, and that respondents largely approve of his performance in the Senate.

Though Booker has been on many speculative shortlists for the 2020 Democratic nomination, the Quinnipac University poll found just 33 percent of respondents favoring an attempt at the White House for the former mayor of Newark and 54 percent in favor. They approved of his performance 57 – 33 percent.

Krista Jenkins, an pollster at Farleigh Dickinson University, said those numbers may reflect a desire for Booker stay in a role where he is seen as succeeding rather than leave to challenge President Donald Trump in the next presidential cycle.

“If people like him they’re not going to want to see him leave and try something different,” Jenkins said. “If you’re happy with who you have representing you why would you want to push him out the door to go do something else?”

The poll also found Trump’s popularity still flagging in the state at 35 – 56 percent job approval compared to a 34 – 59 percent score in a March 15 Quinnipiac poll. There was a significant gender gap, with women supporting Trump by only 28 – 63 percent and men 43 – 49.

Jenkins said she attributes that discrepancy between men and women and between New Jersey and the rest of the country to be a result of demographic differences. According to a Pew Research survey from earlier this year, 42 percent of women supported Trump nationwide.

“I would say the gender is also something that we found,” she said, adding that his core supporters are likely unmovable even in solidly Democratic states like N.J. “It could be that our female population is more educated, and that could potentially be working to his disadvantage relative to the nation.”

Quinnipac surveyed 1,209 N.J. voters for the poll, with a margin of error of roughly 3 percentage points. It included 519 Democrats and 331 Republicans, who spoke to live interviewers over landlines and cell phones.