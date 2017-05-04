Anti-AHCA Protesters Rally as Frelinghuysen’s Vote Remains Unknown





MORRISTOWN – The sidewalk in front of the Morristown office of Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-11) was packed with protesters on Thursday as House negotiations on the fate of the President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan backed health care bill were underway.

Frelinghuysen was one of the Republican House members who did not support the American Health Care Act last month, something that contributed to the bill being pulled from consideration. This time Frelinghuysen has remained silent, something that has brought about speculation that his vote may have changed. Protesters from the group NJ 11th for Change organized the Thursday rally with the support of NJ Citizen Action to implore Frelinghuysen to once again vote no.

An amendment to this iteration of the GOP health care bill would allow states to deny coverage for a number of preexisting conditions, including sexual assault. That amendment was spearheaded by New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3). MacArthur was the only member of New Jersey’s 12-member congressional delegation to support the GOP bill initially.

“He’s called a representative and I’d actually like him to represent us,” protestor Sarah Foye of Montville said of Frelinghuysen. Foye’s son has a disability, something that she said means he could be discriminated against when seeking coverage under the GOP healthcare bill.

Morristown’s Elsa Sjunneson-Henry was born with congential rubella, a condition that causes heart defects, hearing-loss, and blindness. She said that Frelinghyusen should consider constituents with conditions like hers when casting his vote.

“I was born with a pre-existing condition,” she said. “Rodney Frelinghuysen wants to punish me for being born disabled.”

If Frelinghuysen flips his vote, he and MacArthur will be the only two New Jersey House members to support the AHCA. Fellow Republican House members Frank Lobiondo (R-2), Chris Smith (R-4) and Leonard Lance (R-7) have already pledged they will be voting no. All seven of New Jersey’s House Democrats have also said they will vote no.

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-6) gave remarks on the floor of the House ahead of the vote, calling the GOP bill “cruel hoax” and that masks a return to the pre-Obamacare health care system.

Rep. Donald Norcross (D-1) took to twitter to show that his constituents overwhelmingly favor not passing the AHCA. Norcross also spoke against the AHCA on the House floor on Thursday.