4 DIY Fruit-Based Face Masks for Summer-Ready Skin

Everyone wants great skin. It’s one of the first things we see in the morning upon waking, and others are constantly looking at it throughout the day. While there are tons of beauty products that can aide in this, you can also take a natural, fruitful approach to beautiful skin.

Eating a diet rich in fruits does a body good, but the antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and benefits of fruits can also do your face good. Here are four fruit-based face mask recipes to get youthful, fresh looking skin. These masks are quick and easy to make—perfect for travel or on the go. The best part of making these face masks? You can eat anything you don’t use! That’s a true double dose of anti-aging and healthful properties.

Papaya: Skin Brightening

1/2 cup meat of papaya

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp honey

This is my absolutely favorite when traveling in the tropics, especially where papayas flourish—and are cheap! Get brighter, younger looking skin thanks to the special enzyme‘papain and rich reserves of anti-oxidants that help remove dead cells and impurities from the skin. The best part, at least for this sun lover, is that it also provides a natural glow. Using the meat of a papaya, use 1/2 cup and mash in a small bowl. Add in 1/4 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp honey, then mix. Apply to face, avoiding eyes, and leave on for 15 minutes. Rinse and towel off face, then apply a light moisturizer.

Avocado + Honey: Dry Skin

1/2 ripe avocado

1/2 tsp coconut oil

2 tbsp honey

This mask is my go-to for winter visits to New England or for when my skin is overly sunned skin. It magically transforms dry and peeling skin to healthy, nourished and reinvigorated skin. The healthy fats in avocados and natural oils in coconut are extremely moisturizing, while the honey acts as a natural healer for dry skin. Using half of a ripe avocado, mash it up until it becomes guacamole consistency. Add in 1/2 tsp coconut oil and 2 tbsp of honey. Leave on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing.

Banana: Cleansing

1/2 banana mashed

few strawberries

little honey

Just try not eating this one when you’re applying it! Taking 1/2 a banana, mush it up in a small bowl. Add in 1-2 ripe strawberries, diced and blend with the banana. Last, add in a dab of honey. Apply for 20 minutes for clearer, glowing skin. Why does this work? Banana is abundant with Vitamin B, E, A and C, as well as minerals crucial for healthy skin. Being one of the best sources of natural oils and potassium, it also works as a remarkable emollient, clearing out pores and purifying your skin’s surface. The strawberries are loaded with Vitamin C for brightening and honey for healing, leaving your skin refreshed and like new.

Mango + Yogurt: Like-New Skin

2 tbsp mango pulp

1 tbsp yogurt

Ever wish you could have a fresh start at something? Well, this mask can offer you that! Get like-new skin, regenerating and removing pigmentation, with mango’s high-dose of Vitamin C, and its counterpart, yogurt, which is rich in lactic acid. Lactic acid is one of the most popular alpha hydroxy acids on the market today, that helps reduce acne (hello!?) and the signs of aging and wrinkles. Taking 2 tbsp of mango pulp, add in 1 tbsp yogurt. Plain Greek yogurt can be great, but if you’re dairy-free like me, you can use an almond or coconut alternatives instead. Mix up and wear on face for 15-20 minutes before rinsing and drying.

