Here’s What Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and More Were Doing Instead of Fyre Festival

And Hailey Baldwin shared this throwback Met Gala photo, so perhaps she was busy thinking of her outfit for tonight.

Okay, so Elsa Hosk was dealing with her own travel issues, but it was in the faraway land of Barcelona—she captioned her photo “A sprained heel, a 4h car ride from France to Spain, 3 flights and one boat... #GettingToTheJobOnTime wish me luck.”

Emily Ratajkowski was far, far away from the Bahamas—she was showing off her dance moves in Vegas.

It was a slightly different vibe at Fyre Festival...click through to see what all the models were actually doing this weekend.









As we all now know, the Insta-model promoted Fyre Festival was a complete and utter disaster. Despite the happy, sunny and all around pretty glamorous posts that the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk and Hailey Baldwin shared pre-festival, when they were flown down to the Bahamas for that chic photoshoot, the entire event was more akin to the Hunger Games than an overpriced Coachella.

Pretty much every model and influencer who shared that #sponcon was missing from the hell known as Fyre Festival, but where exactly were they? Well, peek through the slideshow to see what they were doing instead.