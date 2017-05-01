Here’s What Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and More Were Doing Instead of Fyre Festival

See what all the models who promoted the mess of a music festival were actually doing this weekend...

By 05/01/17 11:51am

It was a slightly different vibe at Fyre Festival...click through to see what all the models were actually doing this weekend.

Elsa Hosk/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski was far, far away from the Bahamas—she was showing off her dance moves in Vegas.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Okay, so Elsa Hosk was dealing with her own travel issues, but it was in the faraway land of Barcelona—she captioned her photo “A sprained heel, a 4h car ride from France to Spain, 3 flights and one boat... #GettingToTheJobOnTime wish me luck.”

Elsa Hosk

Here's Bella Hadid walking around New York this weekend

Twitter/Hadid News
Advertisement
Advertisement

And Hailey Baldwin shared this throwback Met Gala photo, so perhaps she was busy thinking of her outfit for tonight.

Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

So we're assuming this photo of Alessandra Ambrosia is not, in fact, at Fyre Festival.

Alessandra Ambrosia/Instagram

Kendall Jenner posted this since-deleted photo of her and Bella and Gigi's brother, Anwar Hadid.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Mercer Hotel isn't the Bahamas!

Instagram
Slideshow | List
- / 8

As we all now know, the Insta-model promoted Fyre Festival was a complete and utter disaster. Despite the happy, sunny and all around pretty glamorous posts that the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk and Hailey Baldwin shared pre-festival, when they were flown down to the Bahamas for that chic photoshoot, the entire event was more akin to the Hunger Games than an overpriced Coachella.

Pretty much every model and influencer who shared that #sponcon was missing from the hell known as Fyre Festival, but where exactly were they? Well, peek through the slideshow to see what they were doing instead.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page