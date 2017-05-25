The GOP Candidate Who Assaulted a Reporter Has a Really Weird, Gross Twitter Account

Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault last night after he “body slammed” Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs, who was attempting to ask him a question about the GOP health care bill and Gianforte’s alleged ties to Russia. The Montana politician and former tech mogul—who’s running against Democrat Rob Quist for Ryan Zinke’s old Senate seat—also broke Jacobs’ glasses.

Social media reaction to the post was swift, including on Gianforte’s own Twitter account. The congressman is an avid hunter, who often posts stomach churning photos of the meat he cooks after a kill. He also frequently visits Montana county fairs, where he poses with champion mutton busters (children who ride or race sheep).

Many Twitter users pointed out that these somewhat violent pastimes could offer a clue as to why Gianforte attacked Jacobs. They also (of course) took the opportunity to comment on his posts with body slam jokes:

Me with Cooper the Miles City Bucking Horse Mutton Busting Champion and his new championship buckle. (He told me he practiced at home). pic.twitter.com/za96XS05vW — Greg Gianforte (@gianforte) May 20, 2017

I love a business that is proud of what they do. Kickin' Ass Hat Company, Miles City Montana. #ILoveMontana pic.twitter.com/yF8a3SAGwq — Greg Gianforte (@gianforte) January 31, 2016

What's cooking at our place: venison steaks, roasted brussels with fennel and basil pasta. Add friends – the perfect meal! pic.twitter.com/Jwv64OTs2g — Greg Gianforte (@gianforte) May 8, 2017

@gianforte Did you body slam the deer? — Johnzi Scheme (@DrMantisA2) May 24, 2017

Getting​ busy today making sausage. Elk bockwurst, elk bangers and goose breakfast. #SausageSuperBowl pic.twitter.com/kY6mTJZrJc — Greg Gianforte (@gianforte) February 5, 2017

Santa brought Susan her heart's desire; a 20 lb capacity electric sausage stuffer with foot pedal control. How did Santa know? #Joy pic.twitter.com/auUju7QMYP — Greg Gianforte (@gianforte) December 25, 2016

Santa got all the lights turned on at the Christmas Stroll last night in Bozeman. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/i9DRGb0V1h — Greg Gianforte (@gianforte) December 4, 2016

@gianforte He knew you'd body slam him if he didn't — k (@sheehankelly) May 25, 2017

Pheasants in the morning . . . pic.twitter.com/CWS4XmDPRy — Greg Gianforte (@gianforte) December 11, 2016

@gianforte Serious question, did you body slam those pheasants or shoot them — k (@sheehankelly) May 25, 2017

Ah, Twitter: the place for both gross meat photos and immediate political commentary.