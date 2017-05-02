Guadagno Launches First TV Campaign Ad, Promises to Make NJ ‘Better’

In her first gubernatorial campaign commercial, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno doubled down on promises to audit Trenton as a way to reduce homeowner property tax bills.

The commercial, a 30 second ad released on Tuesday, did not offer any details of the Trenton audit Guadagno is promising. Instead, the ad painted the lieutenant governor as a dedicated civil servant who was running for governor as a way to make New Jersey “better.” The cost-reduction focus of the ad ties into the tax plan Guadagno released last month where she promised to slash homeowner property tax bills by $3,000 through the implementation of a “circuit breaker” on property taxes. That plan would cap the portion of a homeowner’s property tax that goes toward school funding at 5 percent of household income.

While Guadagno has distanced herself from the unpopular New Jersey governor on a number of issues including the controversial gas tax, the ad touts her work in his administration with “bringing New Jersey’s economy back from the brink” and cutting state unemployment “in half.” During New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s administration, the unemployment rate in New Jersey has dropped to 4.2 percent, a 10-year low.

Guadagno spokesman Ricky Diaz declined to comment on details of the media buy including what Guadagno’s campaign plans to spend on the ad launch and in what markets the ad will be running. He said it will start airing on TV on Wednesday.

Watch the ad here: